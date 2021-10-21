DAVIDsTEA Expands Subscription Program to Meet New Demand

English French

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Tea Tasting Club, the brand’s popular subscription program. Customers from across North America can now choose from four different themes online now at davidstea.com.

A first for the brand, DAVIDsTEA launched its original subscription program in spring of 2021. Featuring a selection of hand-picked teas, the Tea Tasting Club aims to help tea drinkers discover new DAVIDsTEA flavours. It also provides exclusive access to tea blends not yet available to the general public, and first access to new DAVIDsTEA blends before they are launched. The Tea Tasting Club also connects the tea community through a members-only Facebook group. The subscription also features access to exclusive content via an eco-friendly digital booklet and, starting in 2022, will be shipped exclusively in a compostable mailer. Each instalment boasts a value of over $50 and can be purchased for $35, shipping included.

Building on the success of the original “David’s Picks” subscription program, and reflecting the feedback from customers seeking customization options, DAVIDsTEA is now launching three additional varieties to its subscription assortment: Organic, featuring all certified organic loose-leaf tea; Caffeine-Free, perfect for the whole family; and Garden to Cup, highlighting the best of the best in traditional, single-origin teas.

“We wanted to offer a subscription program with options for absolutely everyone. In addition to our four subscription varieties, we have also identified two new ways to bring tea discovery to your home,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “With the Pay-As-You-Go Subscription, customers receive a mailer every three months, and with our generous One-Year Subscription, we offer a full year of seasonal mailings for a one-time charge—perfect for gifting this holiday season,” she added.

Join the brand’s free loyalty program, Frequent Steeper™, to choose one, two, or all four subscription editions, available online at davidstea.com for Canadian and U.S. customers.

Discover Our Holiday Subscription Options



David’s Picks : Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with festive blends our team swears by.

: Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with festive blends our team swears by. Caffeine-Free : The holiday highs ain’t got nothing on you. These relaxing and soothing teas are all you need to lull yourself to sleep.

: The holiday highs ain’t got nothing on you. These relaxing and soothing teas are all you need to lull yourself to sleep. Organic : Sip on the healing benefits of tea made from natural and organic ingredients. After all, ‘tis the season for overindulging.

: Sip on the healing benefits of tea made from natural and organic ingredients. After all, ‘tis the season for overindulging. Garden to Cup: Discover a premium line of single-origin teas selected exclusively by our tea experts.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,300 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

