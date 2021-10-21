Cocrystal Pharma to Present Data from its Oral and Intranasal COVID-19 Therapeutics Programs at the World Antiviral Congress 2021

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, announces that President and co-interim CEO Dr. Sam Lee will present new data from its COVID-19 programs at the World Antiviral Congress 2021 being held in San Diego. Dr. Lee is scheduled to present the “Discovery of oral, broad-spectrum SARS-CoV-2 main protease inhibitors: advancing to clinical development” on Thursday, December 1, 2021 at 11:55 a.m. Pacific time.



“We are grateful to the conference organizers for once again selecting Cocrystal to speak at this prestigious gathering of antiviral experts,” said Dr. Lee. “We look forward to sharing exciting new preclinical data from our novel COVID-19 oral and intranasal protease inhibitors. We plan to share the data in a press release to be issued in conjunction with my presentation.”

The World Antiviral Congress 2021 provides a venue for discussing antiviral vaccines, immunotherapies and antiviral therapies. The World Antiviral Congress 2021 agenda is available here.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the viral replication process of coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), influenza viruses, hepatitis C virus and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Investor Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

310-691-7100

jcain@lhai.com

# # #