Ferrellgas celebrates Employee Ownership Month

Overland Park, Kan., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is Employee Ownership Month, and as one of the nation’s largest companies that is owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), nationwide propane logistics company Ferrellgas intends to celebrate.

According to the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO), there are more than 6,500 ESOPs in the United States, holding total assets of more than $1.4 trillion on behalf of approximately 14 million participants. Ferrellgas’ ESOP was formed in 1998 when Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Ferrell and members of his family sold their equity interest in the company to employees. In the more than 20 years since then thousands of Ferrellgas employees nationwide have shown their pride of ownership while providing a seamless and hassle-free experience to their millions of bulk propane and tank exchange customers nationwide.

According to Ferrellgas Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche, October is a special month for the employee-owners of Ferrellgas.

“October marks the beginning of that time of year when we’re working harder than ever to ensure our customers are fueled for the colder winter months,” Zertuche said. “It’s also when we’re reminded of the joys and pride that come with ownership. The employee-owners of Ferrellgas are always striving to make doing business with us easier. Our ESOP is much more to them than a valuable retirement asset, it’s a reminder of the true incentive they have to provide the best service in our industry.”