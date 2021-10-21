Ferrellgas celebrates Employee Ownership Month

Overland Park, Kan., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is Employee Ownership Month, and as one of the nation’s largest companies that is owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), nationwide propane logistics company Ferrellgas intends to celebrate.
According to the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO), there are more than 6,500 ESOPs in the United States, holding total assets of more than $1.4 trillion on behalf of approximately 14 million participants. Ferrellgas’ ESOP was formed in 1998 when Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Ferrell and members of his family sold their equity interest in the company to employees. In the more than 20 years since then thousands of Ferrellgas employees nationwide have shown their pride of ownership while providing a seamless and hassle-free experience to their millions of bulk propane and tank exchange customers nationwide.
According to Ferrellgas Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche, October is a special month for the employee-owners of Ferrellgas.
“October marks the beginning of that time of year when we’re working harder than ever to ensure our customers are fueled for the colder winter months,” Zertuche said. “It’s also when we’re reminded of the joys and pride that come with ownership. The employee-owners of Ferrellgas are always striving to make doing business with us easier. Our ESOP is much more to them than a valuable retirement asset, it’s a reminder of the true incentive they have to provide the best service in our industry.”
About Ferrellgas
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 retail stores nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.Ferrellgas.com.