Gentherm Partners with Datang NXP Semiconductors to Develop Innovative Cell Connecting System

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, and Datang NXP Semiconductors Co., Ltd. (DNS) announced the companies’ joint efforts in developing a new cell connection system, integrating the electronics for the battery module control for the global automotive market.



This first-of-its-kind cell connection system will combine the single-cell monitoring integrated circuit (IC) and Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) of Datang NXP Semiconductors with the proprietary design of Gentherm’s Cell Connecting Systems – a foil-based conductor made by a unique Mechanical Structuring Process (MSP), that replaces complex sensor cable harnesses.

The combination of both technologies provides a battery cell monitoring solution that enables visibility to battery monitoring software and systems, paving the way for significant advances in electric vehicle (EV) battery performance, safety, longevity and improved user feedback.

“We see this partnership as an important milestone that will greatly impact the automotive electric vehicle (EV) industry and adjacent markets,” said Thomas Stocker, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Digital Interiors and Battery Performance Solutions for Gentherm. “By measuring the actual health and temperature of the battery inside the cell, we are able to increase the safety and longevity of these vehicles, leading to improved economics and increased performance for our customers.”

“DNS develops innovative cell-monitoring ICs with an on-chip EIS feature, that provides valuable insight into what’s going on inside batteries,” said Todd Liu, CEO of Datang NXP Semiconductors. “Together with Gentherm’s advanced Cell Connecting System technology our ICs provide ultimate battery safety and maximized battery performance to the market.”

In October, Gentherm and Datang NXP Semiconductors delivered the first prototype of this technology to a major global automotive battery maker, marking an important milestone for the adoption of this prototype into future battery production.

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

About Datang NXP Semiconductors Co., Ltd.

Datang NXP Semiconductors Co., Ltd. (DNS) is an automotive semiconductor company. DNS enables battery management system solutions that provide ultimate battery safety, lifetime optimization and performance enhancement to electric vehicles and energy storage systems. DNS’s innovative and market-disrupting cell monitoring ICs are designed by a highly-experienced development team and manufactured in a cutting-edge mixed signal process, with a focus on zero-defects and functional safety. For more information, visit www.datangnxp.com.

