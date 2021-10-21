Adagene to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual China Biotech Summit

English Chinese (Simplified)

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies, today announced that Adagene’s Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Peter Luo, Ph.D., will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies Virtual China Biotech Summit to be held October 26, 2021.



Details on the presentation include:

Date: Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern

A live webcast of the presentation will also be accessible in the Investors section of the company’s website at https://www.adagene.com. A webcast replay will be available for at least 30 days.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address unmet patient needs. Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody™, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. Adagene has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.adagene.com.

