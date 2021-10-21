Super League’s Galentine’s Games Wins 2021 Tempest Award for Best Diversity and Inclusion Initiative

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in connecting consumer brands with video gamers of all ages in-stream, in-game, and in-content through creator communities, proprietary platforms, and esports properties, was named the winner of the 2021 Tempest Award for Best Diversity and Inclusion Initiative for the company’s third annual Super League Arena Galentine’s Games, held this past February.

The exciting event, presented in collaboration with Logitech G , featured four all-female, female-identifying, and/or non-binary teams in a League of Legends invitational tournament, with teams competing to win a piece of a $10,000 prize pool. Each of the team’s winnings went to support a women’s-focused charity they selected, including Black Girls Code , Girls Who Code , Live Your Dream , and California Breast Cancer Research Program .

“We are thrilled to be honored with this award, particularly for this very special initiative,” said Ann Hand, Super League Chairman and CEO. “This groundbreaking – and now award-winning – event shines a light on top female, female-identifying, and/or non-binary amateur players whose gameplay and personal stories deserve to be celebrated. The tournament is a perfect example of Super League’s mission to create inclusive opportunities for competitive gamers from often under-represented communities.”

Galentine’s Games was a fully remote production, enabling all players, all on-camera talent, and all members of the production crew to participate safely from locations of their choosing, leveraging the company’s proprietary cloud-based virtual studio system, Virtualis Studios . The live broadcast was available on SuperLeagueTV on Twitch , with multiple ancillary videos distributed across social media channels, collectively generating nearly 3 million views.

The Tempest Awards , which honor excellence and disruptive innovation across all areas of the esports industry, were handed out Tuesday night at the HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony is the culminating event of Esports Business Summit (EBS) , and honors the industry’s cohort of groundbreaking visionaries, organizations, players, and executives across categories such as diversity and inclusion, production, talent, and technology.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading video game entertainment and experiences company that gives tens of millions of players multiple ways to create, connect, compete, and enjoy the video games they love. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s offerings include gameplay properties in which young gamers form vibrant in-game communities, content creation platforms that power live broadcasts and on-demand video series that generate billions of views annually across the world’s biggest distribution channels, and competitive gaming tournaments featuring many of the most popular global titles. Through partnerships with top consumer brands, in-game player and brand monetization, and a fully virtual cloud-based video production studio, Super League is building a broadly inclusive business at the intersection of content creation, creator monetization, and both casual and competitive gameplay. For more, go to superleague.com.

Media Contact:

Gillian Sheldon

Super League Gaming

gillian.sheldon@superleague.com

Investor Relations:

Sophie Pearson and Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

SLG@gatewayir.com

