Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market (2021 to 2027) - by Product, Gender, End-user and Geography

Hair Loss Treatment Products Market was valued at USD 8 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 11 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.83% from 2020 to 2027.



The Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



The increasing number of chronic disease cases such as alopecia areata in the world is the primary factor contributing to the growth of the hair loss treatment products market around the world. The growing level of stress due to the ever-changing human lifestyle is another major factor contributing to hair loss, which increases the demand for hair loss treatment products across the globe.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market.



The Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market is segmented on the basis of Product, End User, Gender, and Geography.



This report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Rogaine-Johnson and Johnson, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Kirkland Signature, Merck & Co.Inc., Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Limited, Viviscal Professional, Vitabiotics, Ales Groupe and Others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 the Increasing Number of Chronic Diseases Cases in the World

4.2.2 Increasing Stress Level Due to Changing Lifestyle Patterns

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Alternating Options for Hair Loss Transplant Such as Hair Transplantation, Laser-Based Therapy, and High Cost of Medication

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Activities

4.5 Impact of Covid - 19 on Hair Loss Treatment Products Market



5 Market, by Product

5.1 Overview

5.2 Vitamins and Supplements

5.3 Shampoos and Conditioners

5.4 Others



6 Market, by Gender

6.1 Overview

6.2 Men

6.3 Women

6.4 Children



7 Market, by End-user

7.1 Overview

7.2 Dermatology Clinics

7.3 Salons

7.4 Homecare Settings



8 Market, by Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 United States

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest of World

8.5.1 Middle East and Africa

8.5.2 Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis



10 Company Profile

10.1 Rogaine-Johnson and Johnson

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Company Insights

10.1.3 Segment Breakdown

10.1.4 Product Benchmarking

10.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Company Insights

10.2.3 Segment Breakdown

10.2.4 Product Benchmarking

10.2.5 Key Developments

10.2.6 SWOT Analysis

10.3 Kirkland Signature

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Company Insights

10.3.3 Product Benchmarking

10.3.4 SWOT Analysis

10.4 Merck & Co. Inc

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Company Insights

10.4.3 Segment Breakdown

10.4.4 Product Benchmarking

10.4.5 Key Developments

10.4.6 SWOT Analysis

10.5 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Company Insights

10.5.3 Segment Breakdown

10.5.4 Product Benchmarking

10.5.5 SWOT Analysis

10.6 Cipla Limited

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Company Insights

10.6.3 Segment Breakdown

10.6.4 Product Benchmarking

10.7 Viviscal Professional

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Company Insights

10.7.3 Product Benchmarking

10.8 Vitabiotics

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Company Insights

10.8.3 Product Benchmarking

10.9 Nanogen

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Company Insights

10.9.3 Product Benchmarking

10.10 Ales Groupe

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Product Benchmarking



