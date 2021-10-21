AYRO to Join Fleet Managers and Executives at Global Fleet Conference 2021

AYRO will join partner Element Fleet Management and others to discuss the challenges fleet owners face in the journey toward electrification

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO), a designer and manufacturer of purpose-built, short-haul, and last-mile delivery electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that Kevin O’Rourke, AYRO’s Director of Strategic Accounts, will be participating in a panel discussion at the 2021 Global Fleet Conference on October 27 in Miami, Florida.

The Global Fleet Conference takes place from Tuesday, October 26 - Thursday, October 28 and is hosted by Bobit Media’s Automotive Fleet and Work Truck. The conference will host industry executives and stakeholders from the world’s largest multinational commercial fleets, in-person and virtually. Attendees are expected to come away from the conference with a better understanding of the latest thinking in fleet management as well as training and education from the global fleet community.

O’Rourke is participating in the “Lead the Charge: How to Guide Your Company on the Global Journey to EVs?” panel discussion. Along with moderator Eduardo Granda, Fleet Consultant at EGR Group, representatives from Wheels Inc, Element Fleet Management and Donlen will discuss how fleet managers are preparing for the transition to mass electrification, including how they are communicating any changes with drivers and regional counterparts.

“I’m looking forward to participating in this discussion with leaders in the fleet management industry,” said O’Rourke. “Along with our partner Element Fleet Management, I hope to bring valuable insight into the obstacles customers are facing on the ground and the benefits afforded to fleet operators who choose to electrify.”

For more information and to register for the Global Fleet Conference, visit globalfleetconference.com .

