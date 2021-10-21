Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Markets Report 2021: Opportunities Toward Building a Hyper-Connected World with Reliable Connectivity - Forecast to 2031

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space-Based Broadband Internet Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End User, Frequency, Component, Orbit, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global space-based broadband internet market is estimated to reach $52.33 billion in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.64% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The major driving factors for the huge revenues generated by the companies are the increase in demand for worldwide broadband internet access for information, entertainment, and commerce, and technological advancements toward developing next-generation communication satellite constellations.

How This Report Can Add Value

The product segment helps the reader in understanding the different types of frequencies used by the companies to deliver broadband internet utilizing space-based platforms and the components required to deliver and receive the signals to the end users for numerous applications.

Moreover, the study provides the reader a detailed understanding of space-based broadband internet solutions with respect to orbits (LEO, MEO, and GEO), application (agriculture, maritime, aviation, enterprise, data and telecommunication, logistics and transportation, and others) for the end users (defense and government end user, commercial end user, individual users). Additionally, comprehensive coverage of various key certifications of the companies has also been added to the study.

Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market

Space-based broadband internet is the internet service provided utilizing communication satellites. The latest consumer-grade satellite internet service is provided to individual users through low Earth orbit (LEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO), and geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) that offer relatively higher speeds with the help of new satellites using Ku and Ka bands. Moreover, satellite internet constellations are being developed and launched to the LEO to enable low-latency connections from space.

Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Industry Overview

The space-based broadband internet technology is gaining huge traction from governments and commercial consumers due to the increase in demand for round-the-clock connectivity solutions for various applications. Though the current telecommunications technology has developed several tools and systems to deliver the services, they often get the backlash against their lack of serviceability for remote locations and unstable connections due to harsh weather conditions.

Market Segmentation

Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market by Application

The aviation industry is estimated to dominate the global space-based broadband internet market due to the high penetration rate in various countries that use broadband internet services solutions for smooth operations and in-flight connectivity services.

Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market by End User

The commercial end users segment is expected to be the front runner in the global space-based broadband internet market mainly due to the wide range of product offerings that are being used for maritime, aviation, enterprise, and agriculture, among others.

Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market by Region

North America is expected to account for the highest share of the global space-based broadband internet to market, owing to a significant number of companies operating in the region. The companies based in North America often supply international customers based in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Growth Drivers

Increase in Demand for Worldwide Broadband Internet Access for Information, Entertainment, and Commerce

Technological Advancements Toward Developing Next-Generation Communication Satellite Constellations

Market Challenges

High Initial Investment Cost of Equipment Needed to Provide Services to End Users

Market Opportunities

Opportunities Toward Building a Hyper-Connected World with Reliable Connectivity

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market: Overview

1.1.1.1 Advancements in New Space Ecosystem

1.1.1.2 Advantages of Satellite-Based Broadband Internet

1.1.2 Emerging Technological Trends

1.1.2.1 Single Board Computers (SBCs)

1.1.2.2 Hybrid Satellite-Cellular Connectivity

1.1.2.3 Software Defined Networking (SDN)

1.1.2.4 Miniaturization of Components

1.1.2.5 5G Connectivity of Satellites

1.1.2.6 Use of Smallsats

1.1.3 Ongoing Key Industry Projects

1.1.3.1 Satellite Constellations by Amazon, OneWeb, and StarLink

1.1.3.2 NASA's Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD)

1.1.3.3 Project Gigabit

1.1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.1.4.1 International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Regulations on Satellite Communications

1.1.4.2 Federal Communications Commission Regulations on Satellite Communication

1.1.5 Investment Scenario: Funding Analysis

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Worldwide Broadband Internet Access for Information, Entertainment, and Commerce

1.2.1.2 Technological Advancements Toward Developing Next-Generation Communication Satellite Constellations

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Initial Investment Cost of Equipment Needed to Provide Services to End Users

1.2.3 Business Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Opportunities Toward Building a Hyper-Connected World with Reliable Connectivity

1.2.4 Key Developments

1.2.4.1 Business Strategies

1.2.4.1.1 Product Development and Innovation

1.2.4.1.2 Awards and Business Expansion

1.2.4.2 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.2.1 Agreements

1.2.4.2.2 Acquisitions, Contracts, and Partnerships

1.2.4.2.3 Others

2 Application

2.1 Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Application)

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Application)

2.1.2.1 Demand Analysis of Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Application)

2.1.2.2 Agriculture

2.1.2.3 Maritime

2.1.2.4 Aviation

2.1.2.5 Enterprise

2.1.2.6 Data and Telecommunication

2.1.2.7 Logistics and Transportation

2.1.2.8 Others

2.1.3 Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by End User)

2.1.3.1 Demand Analysis of Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by End User)

2.1.3.2 Defense and Government

2.1.3.3 Commercial

2.1.3.4 Individual Users

3 Product

3.1 Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Product)

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Frequency)

3.1.2.1 Demand Analysis for Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Frequency)

3.1.2.2 Ku, Ka, and K Band (13 GHz - 40 GHz)

3.1.2.3 C and X Band (4 GHz - 12 GHz)

3.1.2.4 L and S Band (1 GHz - 4 GHz)

3.1.3 Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Component)

3.1.3.1 Demand Analysis for Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Component)

3.1.3.2 Satellite

3.1.3.3 Gateways

3.1.3.4 Antenna Dish and Modem

3.1.3.4.1 Outdoor unit

3.1.3.4.2 Indoor unit

3.1.4 Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Orbit)

3.1.4.1 Demand Analysis for Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Orbit)

3.1.4.2 Low Earth Orbit

3.1.4.3 Medium Earth Orbit

3.1.4.4 Geostationary Earth Orbit

4 Region

4.1 Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Region)

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Airbus S.A.S.

5.3 Amazon - Project Kuiper

5.4 BridgeComm, Inc.

5.5 Eutelsat Communications SA

5.6 Gilat Satellite Networks

5.7 Hughes Network Systems, LLC

5.8 Intelsat

5.9 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

5.10 OneWeb

5.11 SES S.A.

5.12 ST Engineering iDirect, Inc.

5.13 Starlink

5.14 Swarm Technologies, Inc.

5.15 Telesat

5.16 Viasat, Inc.

5.17 Other Key Players

5.17.1 Astranis Space Technologies Corp.

5.17.2 AXESS

5.17.3 Bigblu Broadband Plc.

5.17.4 Embratel.

5.17.5 Freedomsat

5.17.6 Singtel

5.17.7 Skycasters, LLC.

