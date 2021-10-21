Global Digital Insurance Platform Market to Reach $169.2 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Insurance Platform Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956590/?utm_source=GNW

The pandemic caused insurers to escalate efforts to digitize their operations and processes, make way for new business models and new streams of revenue and at the same time deliver a unique, yet seamless digital customer experience. The pandemic has set in motion a colossal and unparalleled digital movement, wherein insurance providers are either simply beefing up their transition to the digital medium; or exploring innovative technologies and/or collaborating with existing technology partners or Insurtech start-ups for the development of new tools and models; or are even exploring unconventional routes to outsource solutions in order to bring agility to their operations. There are also others who are working towards improving their business by introducing proof of concepts and quick minimum viable products for speedy generation of solutions. Insurance providers have been particularly responsive to the situation by digitizing the two main worrisome areas, their contact centers and claims functions, which have been at the receiving end since the pandemic outbreak. In addition to automating and streamlining processes, particularly involving intelligent underwriting; insurance providers have been improving their use of external data, and unstructured and structured data; and studying ways to use knowledge graphs that enables them to identify correlated data trends.



Even as insurance providers trek the digital roadmap to bring their businesses in line with the current market trends to make them profitable, they are likely to face challenges owing to lack of insight about the future operational scenario, and may even face difficulty taking quick technology decisions that would impact their future operating models. However, with no choice but to adopt digitalization, insurance providers need to work out on achieving balance between the need to invest in digital technology and their cost concerns to attract customers who are no longer sticking to traditional experiences. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Insurance Platform estimated at US$102.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$169.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR to reach US$132.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tools segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.4% share of the global Digital Insurance Platform market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $21 Billion by 2026



The Digital Insurance Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.68% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 7.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The market is anticipated to gather a notable momentum owing to increasing digitization, rising uptake of the Internet of Things technology, and transition of insurance companies from product-based towards consumer-centric strategies. Insurance firms serving different industrial verticals are increasingly investing in digital solutions to deliver an enhanced customer experience while streamlining business operations. Digital insurance options help companies in leveraging business analytics to make informed decisions as well as improve customer engagement. Ongoing digital transformation within the insurance sector is anticipated to boost global uptake of digital insurance platforms. These platforms help insurance companies in connecting through a single centralized framework to address different issues. The platform enables insurance players to migrate from traditional processes towards the digital mode to make the insurance ecosystem customer-centric and upgrade operations and services using inbuilt functionalities.



The market is also gaining from evolving customer expectations and the need for attractive, simple products offering an omni-channel experience. The ongoing digital disruption is prompting insurance companies to embrace digital platforms and the cloud for delivering enhanced services. Changing customer requirements and the need for technology-integrated solutions are expected to drive the demand for digital insurance platforms in the coming years. Insurance players managing different agencies and agents are leveraging digital platforms to reduce the cost associated with insurance processes. These options are enabling companies to efficiently manage the digital insurance ecosystem, add new sale channels as well as improving accessibility, control and monitoring of insurance policies. While low penetration of sophisticated technology within the insurance industry, mainly across emerging economies, remains a key restraint, increasing digitization in developing economies like Brazil, India, China and South Africa is expected to present new growth opportunities. The digital insurance platform market is anticipated to gain further from increasing focus of Gen Z on digital technologies and increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions among insurance players to achieve scalability.



By Application, Automotive & Transportation Segment to Reach $42.9 Billion by 2026



Global market for Automotive & Transportation (Application) segment is estimated at US$23.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$42.9 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 10.7% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Automotive & Transportation segment, accounting for 31.9% of the global sales in 2020. Middle East is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 13.5% over the analysis period, to reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 125 Featured)



Accenture PLC

Appian Corporation

Bolt Solutions

Cogitate Technology Solutions, LLC.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Duck Creek Technologies LLC

DXC Technology Company

eBaoTech Corporation

EIS Group Software Limited

FINEOS Corporation UC

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

Internet Pipeline, Inc.

Inzura Ltd.

Majesco Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

MindTree Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems, Inc.

Prima Solutions SA

RGI S.P.A.

SAP SE

StoneRiver Insurance Solutions

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Vertafore, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956590/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Insurance Digitization

EXHIBIT 2: Challenges for Digital Acceleration

Pandemic Impact: Financial Challenges & Digital Opportunities

for Insurance Industry

Rise of Insurtechs Threatens Technologically Inefficient,

Traditional Insurance Companies

An Introduction to Digital Insurance Platform: Creating Value

Ecosystems within Insurance Industry

EXHIBIT 3: Global Digital Insurance Platform Market by

Component (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Services, and Tools

Digital Insurance Platform Market Charts an Ambitious Course

with Positive Outlook: Global Market Prospects

Pandemic-Led Boost to Digitalization: A Bonus for Digital

Insurance Platforms

Key Drivers & Restraints

Insurtech: Playing Key Role in Digital Innovation during Pandemic

Recent Market Activity

Analysis by Application: Automotive & Transportation to Remain

Primary Application

EXHIBIT 4: Global Digital Insurance Platform Market by

Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

for Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial Buildings,

Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel, and Other

Applications

Analysis by End-Use

EXHIBIT 5: Global Digital Insurance Platform Market by End-Use

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Third-

Party Administrators, Insurance Companies, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 6: World Digital Insurance Platform Market by Region:

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed

and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 7: World Digital Insurance Platform Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, USA,

Canada, and Japan

Impact of Pandemic on the Asian Insurance Digitalization Roadmap



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Insurance Sector & Technological Sophistication: The Evolution

over Years

Prioritizing Digital Engagement: Adapting to a New Normal

Intervention of Advanced Technology & Digital Platforms to

Reshape Insurance Sector

Rising Adoption of Digital Engagement Technologies in Insurance

Augurs Well

Chatbots Emerge as Prominent Elements in Digital Insurance Model

Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Encourage Adoption of

Digital Insurance Model

EXHIBIT 8: Internet Penetration Rate (%) Worldwide: April 2020

Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Widens Prospects

EXHIBIT 9: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 10: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

Northbound Trajectory in eCommerce & mCommerce Enthuses the

Digital Insurance Marketplace

EXHIBIT 11: Global B2C eCommerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

EXHIBIT 12: Retail mCommerce Sales as % of Retail eCommerce

Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Growing Emphasis on Customer Self-Service & On-Demand Economy

to Aid Wider Uptake

Cybersecurity & Fraud Prevention Assurances: Need of the Hour

Growing Focus on Eco-Friendly & Paper-Less Business Processes

to Benefit the Market

AI & ML to Rev Up the Relevance of Digital Insurance Model

Digital Insurance Model to Gain Impetus from Blockchain Technology

FinTech & Big Data Trends Encourage Market Expansion

Issues & Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance

Platform by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Tools by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Tools by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Tools by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Home & Commercial

Buildings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Home & Commercial Buildings

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Home & Commercial

Buildings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Life & Health by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Life & Health by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Life & Health by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Business &

Enterprise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Business & Enterprise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Business & Enterprise

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Travel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Travel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Travel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party

Administrators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Third-Party Administrators

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party

Administrators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Insurance

Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Insurance Companies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Insurance Companies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance

Platform by Component - Services and Tools - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform by

Component - Services and Tools Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Services and Tools for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance

Platform by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Home &

Commercial Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise,

Travel and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial

Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial

Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance

Platform by End-Use - Third-Party Administrators, Insurance

Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform by

End-Use - Third-Party Administrators, Insurance Companies and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Third-Party Administrators, Insurance Companies and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Insurance Platform by Component - Services and Tools -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform

by Component - Services and Tools Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Services and Tools for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Insurance Platform by Application - Automotive &

Transportation, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life & Health,

Business & Enterprise, Travel and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform

by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial

Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial

Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Insurance Platform by End-Use - Third-Party Administrators,

Insurance Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform

by End-Use - Third-Party Administrators, Insurance Companies

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Third-Party Administrators, Insurance Companies and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance

Platform by Component - Services and Tools - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform

by Component - Services and Tools Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Services and Tools for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance

Platform by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Home &

Commercial Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise,

Travel and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform

by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial

Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial

Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance

Platform by End-Use - Third-Party Administrators, Insurance

Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform

by End-Use - Third-Party Administrators, Insurance Companies

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Third-Party Administrators, Insurance Companies and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance

Platform by Component - Services and Tools - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform

by Component - Services and Tools Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Services and Tools for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance

Platform by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Home &

Commercial Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise,

Travel and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform

by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial

Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial

Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Insurance

Platform by End-Use - Third-Party Administrators, Insurance

Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform

by End-Use - Third-Party Administrators, Insurance Companies

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Third-Party Administrators, Insurance Companies and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Insurance Platform by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest

of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Insurance Platform by Component - Services and Tools -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform

by Component - Services and Tools Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Services and Tools for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Insurance Platform by Application - Automotive &

Transportation, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life & Health,

Business & Enterprise, Travel and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform

by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial

Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial

Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Insurance Platform by End-Use - Third-Party Administrators,

Insurance Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform

by End-Use - Third-Party Administrators, Insurance Companies

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Third-Party Administrators, Insurance Companies and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Insurance Platform by Component - Services and Tools -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform

by Component - Services and Tools Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Services and Tools for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Insurance Platform by Application - Automotive &

Transportation, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life & Health,

Business & Enterprise, Travel and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform

by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial

Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial

Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Insurance Platform by End-Use - Third-Party Administrators,

Insurance Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Digital Insurance Platform

by End-Use - Third-Party Administrators, Insurance Companies

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Third-Party Administrators, Insurance Companies and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Insurance Platform by Component - Services and Tools -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Digital Insurance

Platform by Component - Services and Tools Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Services and Tools for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Insurance Platform by Application - Automotive &

Transportation, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life & Health,

Business & Enterprise, Travel and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Digital Insurance

Platform by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Home &

Commercial Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise,

Travel and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Digital Insurance

Platform by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial

Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956590/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________