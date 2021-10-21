Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Paints & Coatings Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2025

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Paints & Coatings Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an assessment of the current status and prospects for the KSA paints and coatings market. It analyzes the volume shipment and revenue generated from paints and coatings from 2017 to 2025; revenues are recorded at the manufacturer level.

Decorative paints include interior and exterior architectural coatings used in the residential and commercial segments, such as residential buildings, commercial complexes, warehouses, public spaces, hospitals, sports complexes, and educational establishments, but do not include wood and floor coatings. The paints are analyzed based on the type of formulation technology used (waterborne and solvent-borne), sales channel used (retail and projects), and area of application (interior and exterior).

Protective coatings include metallic and nonmetallic anti-corrosion coatings used in industrial applications, such as oil and gas (O&G), water treatment, power generation, infrastructure, and general industrial maintenance. The coatings are analyzed based on the type of chemistry used (epoxy, alkyd, polyurethane, polyester, and others) and the area of application (oil and gas, power generation, water treatment, infrastructure, and others).

KSA is one of the largest paints and coatings markets in the Middle East and the largest market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The country's huge population makes it the largest decorative paints market in the GCC while its large oil and gas industry make it the largest protective coatings market in the region. Overall, the KSA's oil and gas industry plays a key role in determining the market growth.

The market is highly competitive among global manufacturers and domestic producers. By establishing long-term relationships with project consultants, contractors, applicators, and other customers, manufacturers strive to provide customized products. Moreover, customers increasingly prefer paints and coatings with lower levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), such as high solids, solvent-borne coatings in the protective segment and waterborne coatings in the decorative segment.

In addition, domestic decorative paint manufacturers are considering providing combined packages to customers that include paint application while domestic protective coating manufacturers are looking to gain more product certifications to find approval by customers in the oil and gas sector.

Key Issues Addressed

What life cycle stage is the market in, and how is it expected to grow during the forecast period?

What are the growth trends in the decorative paints and protective coatings segments?

How popular are solvent- and water-borne technologies in the decorative paints space?

Which are the prominent sales channels in the decorative paints segment?

Which are the most used paint chemistries in the protective coatings segment?

What are the key application segments for protective coatings?

What is the competitive scenario for the decorative paints and protective coatings segments in KSA?

What are the top growth opportunities for players in this market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Paints & Coatings Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - KSA Paints & Coatings Market

KSA Paints & Coatings Market - Scope of Analysis

KSA Paints & Coatings Market Segmentation

Paints & Coatings Market Overview and Scope

Key Players in the KSA Paints & Coatings Market

Key Growth Metrics for KSA Paints & Coatings Market

Growth Drivers for the KSA Paints & Coatings Market

Growth Driver Analysis for the KSA Paints & Coatings Market

Growth Restraints for the KSA Paints & Coatings Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for the KSA Paints & Coatings Market

Summary of the Drivers and Restraints

Product and Technology Trends

Forecast Assumptions - the KSA Paints & Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast - KSA Paints & Coatings Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Type - KSA Paints & Coatings Market

Volume Forecast by Product Type - KSA Paints & Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - the KSA Paints & Coatings Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast - KSA Paints & Coatings Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - the KSA Paints & Coatings Market

Value Chain - the KSA Paints & Coatings Market

Value Chain Definitions

Competitive Environment - the KSA Paints & Coatings Market

Revenue Share Forecast by Company - Paints and Coatings

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Segment Type - Decorative Paints

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels for KSA Decorative Paints

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Analysis - Decorative Paints

Revenue Share Forecast by Technology

Revenue Share Forecast by Sales Channel

Revenue Share Forecast by Application Area

Percent Revenue Forecast by Company

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Segment Type - Protective Coatings

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels for KSA Protective Coatings

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Analysis - Protective Coatings

Revenue Share Forecast by Application Area

Revenue Share Forecast by Chemistry

Percent Revenue Forecast by Company

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - KSA Paints & Coatings Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Tailored Products for Prefabricated Construction

Growth Opportunity 2 - Strengthening Raw Material Capabilities to Address Local Needs

Growth Opportunity 3 - Durable Waterborne Coatings for Greater Environmental Sustainability

Appendix

