Hill International to Provide Project and Construction Management Services for a Luxury Mixed-use Resort in Limassol, Cyprus

PHILADELPHIA and NICOSIA, Cyprus, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by Anolia Holdings Ltd, part of a leading international investment and real estate development holding company Allea Group, to provide Project and Construction Management services for its flagship mixed-use project in Cyprus. The new resort is one of the most prominent, green, and sustainable developments in Cyprus and will feature a luxury hotel, Grand Hyatt Limassol, a residential tower, gated community villas, and an array of premium facilities, all presented in a “city within a city” bespoke concept.



Sited on a premier seafront location on a Blue Flag beach, the resort is spread across 10 hectares of lush parkland. Once complete, the resort will comprise a 300-key (with 42 suites) luxury hotel, the Grand Hyatt Limassol, directly managed by the leading international hotel operator Hyatt. The building will consist of a six-floor East wing and a seven-floor West wing connected by a grand lobby, and will provide amenities such as three restaurants, premium spa and fitness facilities, a kids club, a multifunctional ballroom with state-of-the-art audiovisual and entertainment technologies, a fully equipped business center, and a personalized concierge service.

Located immediately above the hotel, the 24-floor residential tower will offer apartments with 360-degree views of the Mediterranean coastline and surrounding mountains. The tower will also feature a designated amenity space for residents and will provide a private entrance with 24/7 security and underground parking, an infinity rooftop swimming pool and kid's pool with sun loungers, a wellness bar and a fresh local Mediterranean herb garden, a lounge area, a business center, a library, a cinema room, and a kid’s playroom. The resort will also include gated community villas whose residents will enjoy lush landscaping and long promenades, as well as kids’ playgrounds, outdoor sport facilities, a dedicated yoga and meditation area, and complete privacy in a secure environment.

Under the contract, the Hill International team will provide project management services for both pre-construction (including design review) and construction stages (including project controls, contract administration, claims management, construction supervision, commissioning, and licensing) of the development.

“Cyprus has always offered an authentic Mediterranean experience,” explains Panos Efstathiou, Hill International Country Manager for Cyprus and Head of Advisory Services for Southern Europe. “This ambitious project captures that experience and enhances it with a green, luxurious destination with views around every corner. Our role will be to make certain the resort Anolia Holdings Ltd envisions is the resort delivered to guests and residents.”

Manolis Sigalas, Hill’s First Vice President & Managing Director for Southern Europe mentions that, “This is a distinctive development that will elevate Cyprus’ position as a destination for high-end tourism in the eastern Mediterranean. We are honored to be selected by Anolia Holdings Ltd as their PM partner and delighted to see our operations in the country grow further with such a significant project.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali adds, “Visitors are flocking back to luxury destinations like this resort as we continue to recover from the pandemic. Realizing this project and similar projects to the level our clients expect is a particular area of expertise for Hill, and our team will bring the best practices and lessons learned from our resort work around the world to achieve Anolia’s goals for the resort.”

Hill International, with more than 2,900 professionals in 70 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

