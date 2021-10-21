Near-Mine High-Grade Mineralization Confirmed 3 km from Golden Eagle Processing Plant

HIGHLIGHTS



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on recent brownfields exploration drilling conducted at the Genie prospect.

The maiden RC drilling program of 31 holes (for a total of 1,787 m) was completed at Genie in September 2021. Significant intersections returned to date include, but are not limited to:

8m @ 4.6 g/t Au from 26 m (21NU0093)

10m @ 3.0 g/t Au from 32 m (21NU0089)

3m @ 8.9 g/t Au from 5 m (21NU0085)

13m @ 2.0 g/t Au from 12 m (21NU0092)

8m @ 3.2 g/t Au from 37 m (21NU0094)



Genie is a near-mine oxide prospect that forms part of a broader +1.25 km long previously untested lode-gold target located within 3 km of the Golden Eagle Plant (Figure 1).

“Novo has an exceptional exploration team capable of quickly identifying and testing impactful targets around the Nullagine Gold Project,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Non-Executive Co-Chairman of Novo. “Quickly recognizing the excellent potential and new style of mineralization at Genie is a prime example of their strength. And Genie is just one of the first targets on our list. Many more targets are currently being tested, all of which could have near-term impact on delivering resources for the operation. We are thrilled with these early results and eagerly await a large volume of exploration drill results to come. With access to Chrysos PhotonAssay, we expect to deliver a steady stream of results to the market on an ongoing basis.”

DETAILS

This maiden drilling program across the western sector at Genie has provided numerous highly significant results and highlights the potential for the prospect to provide valuable oxide feed to the nearby Golden Eagle Plant. Gold mineralization occurs across multiple, stacked, shallow to moderately SW dipping zones and remains open in all directions.

This program was designed to test the tenor of gold mineralization where mapping and rock chip sampling highlighted excellent potential for near-surface mineable gold mineralization. Drilling was completed at 20 m to 40 m line spacing and 20 m hole spacing along the drill traverses.

Table 1 below provides a list of significant intersections (reporting >1 gram/metre) using parameters that include a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and no more than 2 m internal waste. Reported widths are indicative of true widths.

Considering the highly significant results from this program, further drilling is now a priority with follow up holes designed to extend and further define the extent of mineralization. This second, more aggressive drill program is already in progress.

Genie is located toward the western margin of a prospective gold-mineralized corridor characterized by strong quartz veining within sheeted dolerite dykes and turbiditic sediments of the Mosquito Creek Formation. This style of mineralization relating to an interpreted early phase of dolerite intrusion represents a new gold mineralization style in the region.

The local geology at Genie is characterized by a swarm of mineralized quartz-veined dolerite dykes defined over ~320 m strike, with individual dykes up to 80 m long and 10 m wide (Figure 2). The dolerite dykes trend NW (locally orthogonal to the overall ENE-trending mineralized corridor) and dip shallowly to moderately to the SW. One 50 m long historic working is present in the central drill area. Sand cover and quartz colluvium obscures the geology immediately west, south, and north of the outcropping mineralization where the target extends under cover (Figure 3 and Figure 4).

RC drill samples were submitted to Intertek Testing Services (Australia) Pty Ltd.’s (“Intertek”) lab for PhotonAssay (refer to the Company’s news release dated May 18, 2021), providing rapid turnaround time for exploration assay results, with assays received within two weeks of sample submission.

Analytic Methodology

RC samples from Genie were submitted to Intertek in Perth, Australia. Samples are crushed to -2 mm and RSD split into a single 500-gram jar for PhotonAssay. To test for gold variability and potential coarse gold effect, field duplicates and crushed duplicates were analysed. Standards and blanks are inserted in the sample sequence to test for lab performance.

There were no limitations to the verification process and all relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by the various laboratories. Dr. Quinton Hennigh (P. Geo.) is the qualified person responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is the Non-Executive Co-Chairman and a director of Novo.

Table 1: Significant intercept table for all results from this phase of drilling at Genie. The table is generated using a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade and no more than 2 m internal waste. Reported intervals (widths) are considered representative of true widths.