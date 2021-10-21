Global Prefillable Biological Drug Delivery Systems Market Report 2021: Specialty Prefilled Injection Devices are Creating New Opportunities for Drug Developers and Marketers

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefillable Biological Drug Delivery Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Specialty prefilled injection devices are creating new opportunities for drug developers and marketers. These devices provide the ability to create product differentiation in the age of direct-to-consumer marketing.
Because biological drugs most often target chronic conditions, dosing strategies and treatment protocols must be developed for long-term use, often for self-administration by patients who may have limitations directly related to their condition.
The shift in as-supplied packaging from single and multi-use vials to pre-fillable devices will accelerate over the next five years as drug developers move to empower an increasing number of chronically ill patients.
The powerful physiological effects of antibodies, hormones and other biological drugs also increase the need for safety and compliance.
Prefillable Biological Drug Delivery - What You Will Learn
- What are the market factors driving commercial activity in the biologicals drug delivery segment?
- What are the major factors driving as-supplied product development decisions within biological drug development organizations?
- How does the availability of patient support resources influence the prescribing decision for biological drugs?
- How important are drug developer-formulation technologist relationships in the biological drug packaging segment?
- What are the key influencers regarding as-supplied packaging in the biological self-administration market segment?
- What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the selection criteria for self-administered biological drugs?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- The Market Opportunity
Delivery Market Dynamics
- Economics of Injectable Drugs
- What's Driving the Growth in Injectable Devices?
- Prefilled Syringes Proliferating
- The Trend toward Self-Administration
- Shifting Demographics
- Innovation in Disposable Device Designs
- Proliferation of Biological Drugs
- Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies
- Therapeutic Demand Drivers
- Competitive Landscape
Risk Factors
- Prefillable Commercial Devices for Biologicals
- Manual Injection Autoinjectors
- Automated Injection Autoinjectors
- Disposable Autoinjectors
- Autoinjector Product Summaries (28 Devices/10 Suppliers)
- Product Specific Prefillable Autoinjectors Summaries
Device Design Factors
- Material Selection Issues
- Part Counts and Device Cost
- Safety Features
- Needle Insertion Depth
- Failsafe Activation
- Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation
- Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution
- Human Engineering/Ergonomics
Pen Injectors
- Standardized Pen Platform Summaries (10 Devices/5 Suppliers)
- Custom Pen Designs
- Dual Chamber Pens
- Commercial Pen Products (18 Devices/7 Suppliers)
Prefillable Pen Injector Application Segments
- Growth Hormones
- Parathyroid Hormones
- Reproductive Hormones
Wearable Devices
- Patch Pumps
- Large Volume Wearable Devices
- Approved Wearables Product Analysis (10 Devices/10 Suppliers)
- Captive Devices
- Emerging Wearables Technology
Key Therapeutic Sector Analysis
- Anaphylaxis/Countermeasures
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Psoriasis
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Hepatitis
- Hematopoietics
- Hormone Replacement
- Osteoporosis
- Market Factors
- Regulatory Issues
- Device Branding
- Patient Adherence & Ease of Use
- Healthcare Economics
Company Profiles
- Antares Pharma
- Becton Dickinson
- Consort Medical
- Bespak
- Elcam
- Midas Pharma
- Oval Medical
- Owen Mumford
- PAConsulting
- SHLMedical
- Terumo
- West Pharmaceuticals
- Ypsomed
