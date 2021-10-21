Branded Legacy, Inc.’s Subsidiary Spikes CBDX Sells Through Initial Run of Delta 8 Gummies

Longwood, FL, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures officially sells out of its newest products, Delta 8 Gummies.

Spikes CBDX is making its presence known in Central Florida. The Company has sold through all its newest product, Delta 8 Gummies. Delta 8 has quickly gained a lot of attention over the last year. Adding several Delta 8 products to the Company’s portfolio has proven to be successful. The Company stated that it plans to expand its sales team, to add to its growing footprint in Florida, before expanding its Delta 8 line of products.

Brandon Spikes, Chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “We have done our share of work to get our brand out there. It is a great feeling of accomplishment knowing how the market is reacting to Spikes CBDX.”

In Gainesville, FL, newly opened Spikes Kava Bar has been experiencing some great traffic. With its soft opening a couple weeks ago, Brandon Spikes was present in the kava bar during the week of his induction into the University of Florida Hall of Fame along with Brandon James. Before the induction, Mr. Spikes was able to bring family and friends to Spikes Kava Bar to witness customers enjoying themselves and the products.

Vice President of Branded Legacy, Inc., Matthew Nichols, stated, “We have seen a spike in new stores bringing on Spikes CBDX. This is a very exciting time for the Company. I have personally received word from our distribution partner in Gainesville, FL, that they have hired a salesperson to focus solely on the Spikes CBDX brand. These next few months the Company plans to hire several sales executives to continue this growth exponentially.”

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

