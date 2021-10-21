Victory Square Technologies Inc. Provides an Update on Its Share Buy-Back Program

Victory Square has a diverse portfolio of 20+ companies from around the world in key sectors: digital health, gaming, crypto, VR/AR, creator economy, cybersecurity and green tech

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or the "Company") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a technology accelerator building future tech giants, reports on the progress of its normal course issuer bid program (the "NCIB"). The NCIB was initiated on January 25, 2021, pursuant to applicable securities laws and the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange").

In connection with the NCIB, the Company has retained the services of Haywood Securities Inc., as its Exchange member and broker (the "Broker") to assist with the NCIB. The common shares of the Company (the "Shares") are purchased over the facilities of the Exchange, or through alternative trading systems to the extent approved by the Exchange, at the market price on the date the Shares are acquired by or on behalf of the Company. The NCIB is an automatic securities purchase plan, such that the specific timing of any share purchase under the program will be determined by the Broker in accordance with applicable laws and standing instructions from management with respect to maximum price and total funds available for purchases.

The Company has and intends to continue to (a) not purchase Shares in the aggregate number of more than 20% of the daily trading volume, (b) not purchase Shares in the last 30 minutes of a trading day, and (c) only bid on Shares (however, the Company may buy an offer if it was the last traded price). There can be no assurance as to the precise number of Shares that will be repurchased under the NCIB or the price at which they will be purchased, and the Company may discontinue its purchase at any time, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Date Number Of

Shares Average Purchase

Price 5 March 2021 55,000 $0.70 16 March 2021 50,000 $0.83 30 September 2021 25,000 $0.3970 1 October 2021 22,000 $0.3961 4 October 2021 12,500 $0.3938 8 October 2021 8,000 $0.4391 12 October 2021 30,500 $0.4412 13 October 2021 15,000 $0.4369 14 October 2021 19,500 $0.4332 15 October 2021 19,000 $0.4473 18 October 2021 23,500 $0.4280 19 October 2021 12,500 $0.4140 Total 292,500

The Company intends to continue the NCIB because it believes that the market price of the Shares, from time to time, may not reflect their underlying value. The Company is of the view that expending some of the Company's available capital to purchase Shares for cancellation, so that they can be reissued at a higher share price in future financings, is expected to provide a net benefit to the Company and its shareholders.

