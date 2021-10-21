Truxton Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $3.9 million or $1.34 per diluted share compared to $2.5 million or $0.88 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2020. Net income rose by 53% for the quarter compared to the third quarter of 2020 while fully diluted earnings per share rose by 52%.



“Truxton’s third quarter 2021 performance was outstanding,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Wealth management revenue increased 37% from the third quarter of 2020. Loans were up 7% compared to September 30, 2020. Excluding amounts under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), loans grew 32% from the end of September 2020. This quarter’s strong performance resulted in part from recognition of $409,000 in PPP loan fees, which will continue into the final quarter of the year but at a much lower level.”

Key Highlights

Non-interest income grew to $4.1 million in the third quarter, an increase of 5% from the second quarter of 2021 and 39% in comparison to the third quarter of 2020. Wealth management services constituted 95% of non-interest income in the third quarter of 2021.

Loans rose 7% to $482 million compared to June 30, 2021, and were up 18% compared to September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans rose by 10% compared to June 30, 2021, and 32% compared to September 30, 2020, but we expect loan growth in the fourth quarter to moderate.

As noted above, PPP fee recognition driven by loan forgiveness added $409 thousand in pretax income for the quarter, which equates to approximately $0.11 in earnings per diluted share. $2.65 million in PPP loans remained outstanding at quarter end with only $107 thousand in unrecognized fees, almost all of which we expect to recognize in the fourth quarter.

Total deposits increased 4% from June 30, 2021 to $733 million, and increased 36% in comparison to September 30, 2020. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.69%, a decrease of 2 basis points from the 2.71% experienced in the second quarter of 2021, and a decrease of 15 basis points from the third quarter of 2020. Cost of funds was 0.44% in the third quarter of 2021, down from 0.46% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, but up from 0.35% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The year-over-year increase was the result of the issuance of $15 million of 4.5% subordinated notes in September 2020. We continue to have excess liquidity because the deposit growth we experienced in 2020 has persisted into the third quarter of 2021.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had no non-performing assets at September 30, 2021, as our one problem loan was repaid including all of its associated interest. Truxton had $2,000 of charge-offs in the third quarter of 2021, $1,000 in the trailing quarter, and $0 in the same quarter a year ago. All of these charge-offs are from small loans acquired from a housing not-for-profit.

Allowance for loan losses was $4.8 million, $4.6 million, and $4.3 million at quarter end September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.98%, 1.00%, and 1.03%, respectively, of gross loans (including PPP loans) outstanding at period end.

Tax expense increased by 29% from the June 30, 2021 quarter and by 36% from the September 30, 2020 period because pretax income grew. Truxton believes that the effective tax rate of approximately 19% of pretax net income will persist under current state and federal law. Truxton has several sources of lightly taxed income including yield on bank-owned life insurance, the earnings of the bank’s captive insurance company, and the interest income from the bank’s tax-exempt bond portfolio that cause its effective rate to be below the combined statutory rates.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.99% at September 30, 2021, 9.47% at June 30, 2021, and 9.43% at September 30, 2020. Book value per common share was $28.14, $27.35, and $25.27 at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. During the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.18 per common share.



Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) September 30,

2021* June 30,

2021* September 30,

2020* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 10,556 $ 10,232 $ 12,772 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 56,505 92,671 90,836 Federal funds sold 2,929 5,375 2,223 Cash and cash equivalents 69,990 108,278 105,831 Time deposits in other financial institutions 2,538 2,185 2,938 Securities available for sale 269,685 235,032 156,558 Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 484,614 441,997 367,689 Allowance for loan losses (4,779 ) (4,575 ) (4,257 ) Paycheck Protection Program Loans 2,652 15,068 46,684 Net loans 482,487 452,490 410,116 Bank owned life insurance 10,338 10,288 10,132 Restricted equity securities 3,235 3,228 3,206 Premises and equipment, net 371 405 538 Accrued interest receivable 2,331 2,260 2,850 Deferred tax asset, net - - 106 Other assets 6,455 6,531 7,044 Total assets $ 847,430 $ 820,697 $ 699,319 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 161,614 $ 164,176 $ 150,083 Interest bearing 571,298 543,238 388,959 Total deposits 732,912 707,414 539,042 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 11,680 12,835 17,867 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances - - 46,639 Subordinated debt 14,604 14,748 14,574 Other liabilities 7,193 6,947 9,527 Total liabilities 766,389 741,944 627,649 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Additional paid-in capital 31,799 31,556 30,832 Retained earnings 46,456 43,446 38,696 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,786 3,751 2,142 Total shareholders' equity 81,041 78,753 71,670 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 847,430 $ 820,697 $ 699,319 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.





Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year To Date September 30,

2021* June 30,

2021* September 30,

2020* September 30,

2021* September 30,

2020* Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 3,874 $ 3,726 $ 2,832 $ 11,030 $ 8,367 Service charges on deposit accounts 97 82 59 239 197 Securities gains (losses), net 0 0 0 0 0 Bank owned life insurance income 51 51 53 153 159 Other 76 50 13 242 197 Total non-interest income 4,098 3,909 2,957 11,664 8,920 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 5,026 $ 4,434 $ 4,126 $ 13,563 $ 12,585 Taxable securities 724 719 471 2,103 1,492 Tax-exempt securities 391 395 299 1,165 740 Interest bearing deposits 75 46 90 183 253 Federal funds sold 1 1 2 2 18 Other interest income 16 47 13 83 59 Total interest income 6,233 5,642 5,001 17,099 15,147 Interest expense Deposits 590 514 389 1,630 1,490 Short-term borrowings - - - - - Subordinated debentures 194 194 - 586 - Long-term borrowings 61 72 134 210 353 Total interest expense 845 780 523 2,426 1,843 Net interest income 5,388 4,862 4,478 14,673 13,304 Provision for loan losses 199 - 262 291 865 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,189 4,862 4,216 14,382 12,439 Total revenue, net 9,287 8,771 7,173 26,046 21,359 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,316 3,230 2,781 9,652 8,507 Occupancy 247 246 228 714 649 Furniture and equipment 33 42 46 121 107 Data processing 339 327 296 1,010 849 Wealth management processing fees 168 164 102 511 357 Advertising and public relations 25 34 30 99 97 Professional services 164 183 190 474 514 FDIC insurance assessments 57 42 45 141 98 Other 124 221 237 573 720 Total non interest expense 4,473 4,489 3,955 13,295 11,898 Income before income taxes 4,814 4,282 3,218 12,751 9,461 Income tax expense 940 731 693 2,246 1,852 Net income $ 3,874 $ 3,551 $ 2,525 $ 10,505 $ 7,609 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.35 $ 1.23 $ 0.89 $ 3.64 $ 2.73 Diluted $ 1.34 $ 1.22 $ 0.88 $ 3.63 $ 2.70 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.





Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) September 30,

2021* June 30,

2021* September 30,

2020* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share Basic $1.35 $1.23 $0.89 Diluted $1.34 $1.22 $0.88 Book value per common share $28.14 $27.35 $25.27 Tangible book value per common share $28.14 $27.35 $25.27 Basic weighted average common shares 2,809,307 2,814,196 2,758,375 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,822,177 2,825,668 2,789,562 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,879,527 2,879,177 2,836,451 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio 9.56% 9.60% 10.25% Average Loans $470,746 $446,079 $413,716 Average earning assets (1) $813,434 $732,416 $642,326 Average total assets $848,148 $765,391 $677,985 Average stockholders' equity $81,071 $77,148 $71,183 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $0 $2,007 $2,044 90+ days past due still accruing $6 $38 $0 Total nonperforming loans $6 $2,045 $2,044 Total nonperforming assets $6 $2,045 $2,044 Net charge offs $2 $1 $0 Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.24% 0.29% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.25% 0.29% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.45% 0.49% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.98% 1.00% 1.03% Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 8.99% 9.47% 9.43% Common equity tier 1 13.35% 13.80% 14.60% Total risk-based capital 14.20% 14.70% 15.58% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 47.87% 51.67% 53.01% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.81% 1.86% 1.48% Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 18.96% 18.46% 14.12% Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) 18.96% 18.46% 14.12% Net interest margin 2.69% 2.71% 2.84% *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.





Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2021* June 30, 2021* September 30, 2020* Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Earning Assets Loans $ 470,746 2.87 $ 4,586 $ 446,079 3.64 $ 4,049 $ 413,716 3.74 $ 3,891 Loan fees $ 0 0.37 $ 440 $ 0 0.35 $ 385 $ 0 0.23 $ 240 Loans with fees $ 470,746 4.24 $ 5,026 $ 446,079 3.99 $ 4,433 $ 413,716 3.97 $ 4,131 Mortgage loans held for sale $ 20 2.70 $ 0 $ 108 3.16 $ 1 $ 0 0.00 $ 0 Federal funds sold $ 3,085 0.01 $ 1 $ 2,124 0.06 $ 0 $ 4,340 0.17 $ 2 Deposits with banks $ 96,256 0.31 $ 75 $ 53,857 0.34 $ 46 $ 83,360 0.43 $ 90 Investment securities - taxable $ 177,782 1.63 $ 724 $ 164,584 1.75 $ 719 $ 96,081 1.96 $ 471 Investment securities - tax-exempt $ 65,545 3.23 $ 391 $ 65,665 3.25 $ 395 $ 44,829 3.61 $ 299 Total Earning Assets $ 813,434 3.10 $ 6,217 $ 732,416 3.14 $ 5,594 $ 642,326 3.16 $ 4,993 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (4,604 ) (4,575 ) (4,122 ) Cash and due from banks $ 11,045 $ 10,601 $ 11,256 Premises and equipment $ 352 $ 403 $ 484 Accrued interest receivable $ 1,966 $ 2,114 $ 2,502 Other real estate $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other assets $ 19,792 $ 20,112 $ 20,485 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 6,163 4,320 5,053 Total Assets $ 848,148 $ 765,391 $ 677,984 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $ 36,078 0.18 $ 16 $ 34,695 0.18 $ 15 $ 31,416 (0.03 ) ($ 3 ) Savings and Money Market $ 634,565 0.34 $ 546 $ 559,805 0.34 $ 470 $ 454,105 0.31 $ 351 Time deposits - Retail $ 10,882 0.50 $ 14 $ 9,920 0.61 $ 15 $ 9,796 1.20 $ 30 Time Deposits - Wholesale $ 13,080 0.44 $ 14 $ 20,271 0.28 $ 14 $ 15,285 0.27 $ 11 Total interest bearing deposits $ 694,605 0.34 $ 590 $ 624,691 0.33 $ 514 $ 510,602 0.33 $ 389 Federal home Loan Bank advances $ 11,853 2.01 $ 61 $ 14,603 1.95 $ 72 $ 25,435 1.43 $ 93 Subordinated debt $ 14,864 5.11 $ 194 $ 14,679 5.23 $ 194 $ 0 0.00 $ 0 Other borrowings $ 878 0.00 $ 0 $ 1,090 0.98 $ 0 $ 48,454 0.33 $ 41 Total borrowed funds $ 27,595 3.61 $ 255 $ 30,371 3.47 $ 266 $ 73,889 0.71 $ 134 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 722,200 0.46 $ 845 $ 655,062 0.48 $ 780 $ 584,492 0.35 $ 523 Net interest rate spread 2.64 $ 5,372 2.66 $ 4,814 2.81 $ 4,470 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 38,742 $ 28,186 $ 14,564 Other liabilities $ 6,135 $ 4,995 $ 7,745 Stockholder's equity $ 81,071 $ 77,148 $ 71,183 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 848,148 $ 765,391 $ 677,984 Cost of funds 0.44 0.46 0.35 Net interest margin 2.69 2.71 2.84 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021* September 30, 2020* Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Earning Assets Loans $ 448,717 3.72 $ 12,142 $ 400,413 4.05 $ 12,142 Loan fees $ 0 0.32 $ 467 $ 0 0.16 $ 467 Loans with fees $ 448,717 4.04 $ 12,609 $ 400,413 4.21 $ 12,609 Mortgage loans held for sale $ 74 3.02 $ 2 $ 69 4.07 $ 2 Federal funds sold $ 2,464 0.08 $ 18 $ 4,285 0.54 $ 18 Deposits with banks $ 72,445 0.34 $ 253 $ 52,832 0.64 $ 253 Investment securities - taxable $ 163,932 1.71 $ 1,492 $ 91,351 2.18 $ 1,492 Investment securities - tax-exempt $ 64,543 3.25 $ 740 $ 35,425 3.77 $ 740 Total Earning Assets $ 752,175 3.10 $ 15,114 $ 584,375 3.51 $ 15,114 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (4,574 ) (3,747 ) Cash and due from banks $ 10,666 $ 9,558 Premises and equipment $ 405 $ 397 Accrued interest receivable $ 2,096 $ 2,049 Other real estate $ 0 $ 0 Other assets $ 19,840 $ 19,824 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 5,442 3,145 Total Assets $ 786,050 $ 615,601 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $ 35,766 0.25 $ 72 $ 32,453 0.29 $ 72 Savings and Money Market $ 575,310 0.34 $ 1,256 $ 410,521 0.41 $ 1,256 Time deposits - Retail $ 9,707 0.60 $ 101 $ 10,421 1.30 $ 101 Time Deposits - Wholesale $ 19,176 0.28 $ 61 $ 7,648 1.07 $ 61 Total interest bearing deposits $ 639,959 0.34 $ 1,490 $ 461,043 0.43 $ 1,490 Federal home Loan Bank advances $ 14,130 1.96 $ 285 $ 27,361 1.37 $ 285 Subordinated debt $ 14,781 5.22 $ 586 $ 185 0.00 $ 0 Other borrowings $ 1,034 0.86 $ 0 $ 27,505 0.33 $ 69 Total borrowed funds $ 29,945 3.50 $ 871 $ 55,051 0.84 $ 354 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 669,904 0.48 $ 2,361 $ 516,094 0.48 $ 1,844 Net interest rate spread 2.61 $ 12,753 3.03 $ 13,270 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 31,761 $ 24,414 Other liabilities $ 5,687 $ 7,139 Stockholder's equity $ 78,702 $ 67,952 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 786,054 $ 615,599 Cost of funds 0.46 0.45 Net interest margin 2.67 3.09 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.



