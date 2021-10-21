Apifiny Debuts Best-of-Breed Instant Transfers for Institutional Crypto Traders

New York, NY, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Apifiny, a global digital asset trading network, today announced that institutional and retail traders can now make instant transfers of funds between select premier exchanges on its network including Apifiny HEX, the company’s new class of hybrid exchange. Instant transfers enable traders to act on the best available price, exploit more arbitrage opportunities, and improve capital utilization by cutting cross-exchange transfer times from hours and minutes to just seconds.

Today’s news makes Apifiny the only global digital asset network that offers both instant transfers and institutional traders direct access to the order books of 25 centralized exchanges with lower cost than trading directly on those exchanges. With instant transfers, traders can transfer funds in seconds to purchase on one exchange, including Apifiny HEX, and sell on another. Instant transfer functionality can be activated in minutes without requiring exchanges to do any significant development work.

“We’re growing rapidly and executing swiftly on our vision to create one global market of digital assets,” said Haohan Xu, chief executive officer of Apifiny. “We now provide institutional traders access to the majority of the world’s total crypto trading volume through our connected exchanges. Instant transfers are another significant milestone toward creating one, highly efficient global market for digital assets.”

Instant Transfers with ApifinyTM Connect

Apifiny envisions a world where every crypto trader has equal opportunity to trade at the best bid and offer price similar to how NBBO (National Best Bid & Offer) provides for traditional stocks. A key way Apifiny enables global price discovery and execution is with ApifinyTM Connect.

With one account, ApifinyTM Connect enables institutions to execute global, multi-exchange strategies, at a lower cost than trading directly on individual exchanges, from one interface or a single set of APIs. Instant transfers significantly enhance Apifiny Connect, allowing traders to more efficiently buy and sell on 25 connected markets across six continents.

Importantly, the Instant Transfer Service utilizes Apifiny’s own assets (i.e., no third-party pool capital) to enable traders to move their assets between exchanges more swiftly than through on-chain transactions.

One World. One Market. One Book.

Apifiny’s mission is to build a unified, global digital asset trading network. The company believes that all institutions and all traders should have access to one, global crypto trading marketplace that’s fully compliant and highly cost-effective. Just as Amazon enables users to find the best product price across a marketplace of pre-approved vendors, Apifiny enables traders to find the best asset prices across a marketplace of 25 pre-approved, digital asset exchanges.

This translates to Apifiny’s mantra: “One world. One market. One book.”

One world: Unify trading markets across 6 continents

One market: Make trading accessible on a single, highly liquid marketplace

One book: Create a single, unified order book

Apifiny is growing rapidly and the company’s connected exchanges include over 20 of the top 100 global digital asset exchanges by trading volume across 12 countries and 6 continents.

Apifiny connects institutional and retail digital asset traders with 25 exchange partners to help execute global trading strategies at the best global prices. Connected partners include Crypto.com, Huobi Global, OKEx, Kucoin, AscendEX, OKCoin and Blockchain.com’s Exchange among others.

About Apifiny

Apifiny is a global digital asset trading network. Apifiny HEX (Hybrid Exchange) is designed to provide institutional traders with the best of centralized and decentralized trading, including zero taker fees, global price discovery, and deep liquidity from automated market making (AMM) and 25 centralized exchangers that collectively capture over 50% of global spot trading volume. Apifiny HEX will combine centralized and AMM orders into one global order book. Apifiny also allows institutions to trade directly on 25 leading exchanges through its website or a single set of APIs. The company empowers institutional traders to execute global, multi-exchange strategies and access normalized market data, tighter spreads, and higher fill rates and capital utilization. Headquartered in the Greater NYC Area, Apifiny is a regulated trading platform with institutional-grade security and compliance. For more information, visit https://www.apifiny.com