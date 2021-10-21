Steve Reinhardt, Quantum Computing Inc.’s VP of Product Development, to Present at INFORMS Annual Meeting

WHY:

Quantum computing is still an emerging technology, but advancements are happening today that have implications for businesses across industries. In the near term, quantum computing is proving to have an impact on constrained optimization for real-world problems, specifically with quantum-ready techniques that deliver superior results on current classical computers and prepare users for a seamless bridge to hybrid quantum/classical samplers. In addition, in order for quantum computing to become truly business-ready, the technology must be made accessible to not only scientists, but business users as well.