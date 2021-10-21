ChildCare Education Institute earns CTLE sponsor status from New York State Education Department

ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI), the No. 1 online training provider dedicated exclusively to the early childhood care and education workforce, is now an approved Continuing Teacher and Leader Education (CTLE) sponsor in the state of New York.

To be approved, CCEI’s curriculum was closely evaluated by New York State Education Department (NYSED) to ensure its courses are designed to help educators improve student instruction and achievement; meet the diverse needs of all students; create safe, secure, supportive and equitable learning environments for all students; and engage and collaborate with parents, families and other community members as active partners in children’s education. Additional criteria included instructor qualifications, learning assessments and record keeping.

“Our status as a CTLE sponsor speaks volumes to our commitment to early childhood care professionals,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “Educators must take CTLE from an NYSED approved sponsor, and we’re proud our online professional development courses met the Department’s rigorous requirements.”

In 2016, the New York State Board of Regents adopted standards that require educators who practice in a New York state school district or Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) and possess professional classroom teaching certificates, educational leadership certificates or Level III teaching assistant certificates to complete 100 hours of CTLE every five years.

Approved CTLE coursework and activities are designed to enhance teachers’ pedagogical and leadership skills, help improve student performance and promote professionalism in teaching and educational leadership.

CCEI is an online education company specializing in the creation, delivery and administration of professional development curriculum for childcare staff, early childcare providers, school-age caregivers, early learning professionals and center administrators.

All of CCEI’s courses are developed and written by a team of leading early childhood experts, including courses by authors Rae Pica and Dr. Pam Schiller.

To date, CCEI has graduated 21,000 early childhood educators from its certification programs, and its students have completed over 7.5 million course hours.

For more information about CCEI, visit: www.cceionline.com .

