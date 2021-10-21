Enzo Biochem Expands GoTestMeNow™ Online Portal to Provide Patients with Direct Access to Private Testing for Sexually Transmitted Infections

GoTestMeNow™ enables individuals to instantly and privately access physician-authorized testing for a broad range of STIs including chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, HIV-1/2, hepatitis and herpes

Expanded menu addresses increased patient demand for direct access to other convenient diagnostic tests

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced the expansion of its GoTestMeNow™ online portal to enable individuals to directly access physician-authorized laboratory testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Previously, most consumers needed to schedule diagnostic testing for STIs directly with a physician through an in-office visit.



In many cases, patients delay or do not pursue testing for many STIs because of concerns about privacy and inconvenience. Using the GoTestMeNow portal ( www.gotestmenow.com ), individuals can now order and schedule medical tests to diagnose many different STIs on demand without the need for an in-person medical office visit. Through GoTestMeNow, specimen collection and testing services are provided through a network of Enzo patient service centers in the New York/New Jersey metro area. Testing options include basic and expanded screens that test for multiple STIs simultaneously as well as targeted testing options including chlamydia and gonorrhea, syphilis, herpes, HIV and STIs during pregnancy. All testing is processed at Enzo’s Clinical Laboratory facilities in Farmingdale, NY. Patients obtain results through a secure HIPAA compliant online portal.



STIs represent a significant and growing health risk affecting millions of people each year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 20 million new cases of STIs are reported annually in the United States. The incidence of STIs is also rising. From 2015-2019 the number of cases logged by the CDC of chlamydia, syphilis and gonorrhea was 2.5 million, an increase of nearly 30%.



“Appropriate and accurate testing for STIs is one of the most challenging and important services in healthcare, but every year thousands of patients are either not diagnosed or are only diagnosed when symptoms become severe. Many patients are hesitant to seek diagnostic testing for STIs because of the inconvenience of having to visit a doctor’s office for their testing needs,” said Barry Weiner, President of Enzo. “Enzo’s GoTestMeNow online portal was successfully introduced in 2020 to support access to diagnostic testing for COVID-19 and now is being expanded to bring the same easy and rapid access to testing for a broad range of STIs, many of which require rapid diagnosis and treatment to avoid risk of infection spreading and severe long-term health problems. This development is consistent with our strategic approach of expanding testing beyond the central lab, including point-of-care platforms and direct-to-consumer offerings.”



Using the GoTestMeNow online portal, patients can arrange STIs testing through a streamlined process:

Individuals order the desired test online.

A licensed physician providing clinical oversight for GoTestMeNow services is promptly alerted for review and authorization of the test.

The online gateway facilitates all needs related to payment.

Patients can visit the authorized testing location most convenient for their needs. The web site includes a complete list of testing sites ( https://www.enzoclinicallabs.com/gotestmenow/ ).

). Results are available, usually within three days, to patients through a secure HIPAA compliant online patient portal.

A FAQ section at www.gotestmenow.com as well as phone and email contact options are available for patients to access additional information.

“The experience with COVID has modernized diagnostic testing by bringing solutions closer to the patient, and services like our GoTestMeNow demonstrate Enzo’s ability to innovate and change service models to meet the needs of patients,” Mr. Weiner added. “Enzo’s laboratory also has the infrastructure necessary to support all testing needs with the complete range of high-quality solutions in molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, immunohistochemistry and cytology.”

To access COVID-19 testing services, patients can visit Enzo’s direct-to-patient online portal at www.gotestmenow.com . Enzo’s diagnostic and laboratory services are backed by extensive data and research. Details about the Company’s full range of products and services are available at https://www.enzo.com .

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

For more information, please visit www.Enzo.com or follow Enzo Biochem on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this release.

