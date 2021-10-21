Sterling National Bank Goes Live with Cashfac’s Escrow Account Platform

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. and LONDON, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling National Bank (“Sterling”), the wholly-owned operating bank subsidiary of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) and Cashfac, a leading global financial technology company specialising in operational cash management, are pleased to announce that Sterling has moved into production with their new Virtual Account Manager, delivered through Cashfac’s Software as a Service based Escrow Accounts platform.



This launch delivers a cloud based, fully supported solution enabling Sterling to provide customers with enhanced self-service options via Cashfac’s Virtual Account Manager platform. Sterling’s customers can now create and manage their own escrow accounts, streamline their receivables process and reduce processing delays and operational inefficiencies. By leveraging a self-service approach, Sterling is further automating its back-office, simplifying its operations, and eliminating many of the inefficiencies of a DDA based solution.

Richard Cummings, CEO at Cashfac commented: “We are delighted that Sterling National Bank’s new Virtual Account Manager solution is now live. Our collaborative partnership demonstrates that despite the challenging operating environment, banks are continuing to partner with Fintechs to deliver innovation, improve customer service and reduce operational processes with minimum disruption. We look forward to continuing to support Sterling’s strategy of delivering a superior digital experience for their customers.”

Mike LaCava, Senior Managing Director Enterprise Product Management at Sterling National Bank, added: “We are very pleased with the results that were achieved with our pilot clients and are excited to offer our Virtual Account Manager to a broader audience. The digital and self-service benefits have been very well received and are already providing great value to our clients and to the bank. Our relationship with Cashfac has been a true partnership working jointly to deliver on this successful product offering.”

About Cashfac

Cashfac is a global leader in bank-to-corporate cash management solutions for financial institutions, businesses and public sector organisations. Delivered direct-to-customer and distributed globally via our bank partners, Cashfac’s Virtual Bank Technology (VBT) is one of the world’s most deployed Virtual Account solutions. It is relied upon by hundreds of major banks, financial institutions, corporate and public-sector organisations to improve productivity and provide greater visibility, automation and control over critical cash management processes. Cashfac is ISO 27001 certified and is a registered Account Information Service (AIS) and Payment Initiation Service (PIS) provider, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, registration number 805666. For more information, visit www.cashfac.com.

About Sterling National Bank

Sterling National Bank specializes in the delivery of financial services and solutions for small to mid-size businesses and consumers within the communities we serve through a distinctive team-based delivery approach utilizing highly experienced, fully dedicated relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit www.snb.com.

Sterling Bancorp

Emlen Harmon, Senior Managing Director – Investor Relations

212.309.7646



Sterling Bancorp

Two Blue Hill Plaza, Second Floor

Pearl River, NY 10965

T 845.369.8040

F 845.369.8255