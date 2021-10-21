First Advantage Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Operations Officer – International and Senior Vice President, Customer Care – Americas

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital, today announced that Douglas Nairne has joined the organization as Chief Operations Officer – International, and Victor Sachs has joined as Senior Vice President, Customer Care – Americas. These newly created positions were established to drive First Advantage’s efforts in delivering industry-leading customer experience across the Company’s global footprint.



Nairne brings more than 20 years of multinational operations experience to his new role, the majority of which were focused in the background screening and verifications space. In his most recent position as Chief Executive Officer of Dataflow Group, Nairne managed one of the largest international providers of immigration screening and professional integrity services, delivering premium background screening services across multiple international regions.

Sachs has led customer experience technology transformations across B2B, B2C and internal support functions for more than 25 years. He has a passion for driving digital transformation, with expertise across product, process and operations. Over the course of his career, Sachs has held leadership positions within leading technology companies, including Dell, HP and, most recently, Salesforce, where he served as Head, Global Critical Incident Centers. In this role, Sachs led the cloud-based solution center charged with proactive communication with thousands of customers.

“First Advantage’s customer satisfaction scores are extremely high, and with their substantial expertise, we are confident that Doug and Victor will lead our teams in continuing to deliver innovative solutions and insights that help our clients manage risk and hire the best talent,” said Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer for First Advantage. “Their technical leadership and strategic vision will allow First Advantage to continue to deliver the top-tier experiences our customers have come to expect while supporting our growth as a global organization.”

These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, including those described under the "Risk Factors" section in our prospectus, dated June 22, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology platform, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 30,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

