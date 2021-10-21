Sharonview Federal Credit Union Proud to Announce Executive Leadership Team Promotions

Indian Land, S.C., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, is proud to announce promotions to and within its Executive Leadership Team. Among the promotions, approved by Sharonview’s Board of Directors: the elevation of Steven Shaffner from Senior Vice President of People Strategy to Chief Operating Officer.

“I am excited to announce Steven’s promotion, along with those of his colleagues, and can’t wait to see how Sharonview grows as a result. I am proud that at Sharonview people can grow their careers in exciting and fulfilling ways – from the branch to the Executive Leadership Team,” said Bill Partin, president and CEO.

Shaffner will continue to oversee Talent Management, Employee Services, Learning & Development, Executive Services and Facilities and will now be responsible for Member Service Operations, Loss Mitigation, Asset Recovery and Risk Management. The Galax, Virginia, native joined Sharonview in 2008 as a Branch Manager. In 2014, he was promoted to Vice President of Retail Delivery, overseeing the branch network. In 2017, he moved to the Vice President of Talent Management role, and in 2019 he was promoted to Senior Vice President of People Strategy.

Here is a look at the other Sharonview promotions.

Rondel Cuyler has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer. Previously the Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Member Engagement, she will continue to oversee those functions as well as build and manage the Sharonview Cares Foundation and Sharonview’s new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion department. Cuyler, a Charlotte native, joined Sharonview in 2015 as Vice President of Marketing. Prior to Sharonview she spent 25 years in the retail grocery industry, holding numerous director-level roles in advertising and marketing.

Blaine D. Lahrs has been promoted to Chief Digital & Innovation Officer. Previously Senior Vice President of Digital & Innovation, Lahrs will add to his responsibilities the oversight of Business Intelligence, Product Development, Digital Experience, Third-Party Vendor Management and the Project Management Office. The Rock Hill, South Carolina, native joined Sharonview in 2014 as Contact Center Manager and has since served as Assistant Vice President of Member Experience and Vice President of Member Experience before his most recent executive roles.

Herb White has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer, an expanded role from his previous one as Chief Lending Officer. White will now be responsible for the Retail division, including the branches and Member Experience Center. He will continue to lead Consumer Lending and Real Estate Lending, Sharonview Financial Services and Sharonview’s new Business Services unit. The Parker, Colorado, native joined Sharonview in 2017 and has been responsible for leading and managing lending strategies that support Sharonview’s mission and vision.

Shaundra Warren has been promoted to the Executive Leadership Team and will continue to serve in her role as Senior Vice President of Risk Mitigation. In her expanded role, Warren will continue to oversee the Loss Mitigation and Risk Management teams and will provide executive guidance on decisions affecting Sharonview’s strategic vision. Warren, a native of Buffalo, New York, joined Sharonview in 2016 as Assistant Vice President of Loss Mitigation. She was promoted to Vice President of Loss Mitigation in 2018 and to Senior Vice President of Risk Mitigation in December 2020.

