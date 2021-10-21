Quantum Integration Expands Creative Features in Software Update

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Integration's software update, released Oct. 20, includes three major new features that offer users of the IoT platform new options for creativity and improved security.

Quantum Integration is the maker of the Quantum Platform , specifically engineered hardware and software that allows electronic enthusiasts to easily build fully functional IoT networks and enjoy endless creative possibilities.

Unlike other standalone products that require extensive time and engineering knowledge, the Quantum platform allows hobbyists and creators of all skill levels to build systems as simple as a single switch or as complex as robotics or a home automation system, enabling wireless devices to talk to each other within minutes, not days.

Quantum's 1.0.3 software update includes new services and new code objects incorporated from previous beta objects. "We're positive these new additions will open up yet another level of creativity and possibilities for your projects," said Quantum Integration President Michael Barnick.

The software update's features include:

Time of Day Service : Schedule a trigger within the app to execute something at a specific time of day, or timed in relation to sunrise and sunset. A great use case, showcased in Quantum Integration's upcoming project video, is to activate window shades at sunrise.

Schedule a trigger within the app to execute something at a specific time of day, or timed in relation to sunrise and sunset. A great use case, showcased in Quantum Integration's upcoming project video, is to activate window shades at sunrise. Mail Service : This service lets users send themselves an email message through one of their accounts. A great use case for this service might be to connect it to a door contact or water sensor to receive notification if one of the doors is left open or a plant needs watering. Use of this service is limited only by the imagination.

This service lets users send themselves an email message through one of their accounts. A great use case for this service might be to connect it to a door contact or water sensor to receive notification if one of the doors is left open or a plant needs watering. Use of this service is limited only by the imagination. Network Service : ​​A powerful new addition to the system lets users connect Quantum to any API on the internet or local network. The user can send sensor data points to a cloud database or request the latest food recalls from the FDA and display them on an LCD in their kitchen, for example.

Importantly, the 1.0.3 update also includes General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) conformance. Few U.S. companies opt to adhere to the EU's GDPR standard, which requires organizations to not only ensure that personal data is gathered legally and under strict conditions but also obliges those who collect and manage the data to protect it from misuse and exploitation, and to respect the rights of data owners, under penalty of law. This decision gives QI a competitive advantage overseas and provides all of its customers worldwide greater security, Barnick said.

Quantum Integration also announces that it has produced new videos for its series " How to Electronics ." The latest additions are "Magnetic Door Sensor," "Potentiometer" and "H-Bridge Motor Driver."

The videos serve as tutorials for some of the countless possibilities of the Quantum Platform. It provides users with a simple drag-and-drop app creation process that allows control of a device from a central location on anything that can run an app or a webpage.

With the combination of Q-Client Builder Bases, Q-Servers and the straightforward developer environment, users can write apps and create custom firmware without coding to create custom IoT devices. Quantum's system is a powerful learning tool with unlimited educational potential, providing DIY electronics kits with countless STEM activities for kids .

For more information, visit https://quantumintegrate.com/ .

About Quantum Integration Inc.

The Quantum IoT platform enables electronics hobbyists to create wireless devices from a simple button to home automation and robots, and control it with custom apps and firmware without coding, all through a central server. The power of making! For more information, visit www.quantumintegrate.com .

