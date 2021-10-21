Acclaimed Music Festival Director Jeff Cuellar Joins Sixthman as VP of Partnerships

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixthman, the global leader in immersive destination experiences on land, sand and sea, announces the addition of Jeff Cuellar to the newly created position of Vice President of Partnerships. This new position comes as an acceleration of the "experience economy" has fueled Sixthman's growth. In his role based in Atlanta, Cuellar will lead the strategy and outreach to grow new festival concepts across all genres of music, sport, comedy, film, TV and more.

For the past 20 years, Cuellar has played a high-impact role in growing AC Entertainment (C3/Live Nation) into prominence among all festival operators. A creative force and director of numerous music festivals, Cuellar brings a deep background in event strategy, immersive brand partnerships, community engagement, business development, experiential design, marketing outreach, event operations and more. His range of festival background includes Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (Manchester, TN); Forecastle (Louisville, KY); High Water (North Charleston, SC); Railbird (Lexington, KY); Moon River (Chattanooga, TN); Homecoming (Cincinnati, OH); Gentlemen of the Road (Bristol, TN/VA and St. Augustine, FL); and Moogfest (Asheville, NC).

"Jeff is not only an incredibly respected and accomplished leader in the live event business, his creativity, passion and commitment to going above and beyond to serve others perfectly blends with the Sixthman culture. I couldn't be more excited to watch him play a pivotal role in the exciting growth path the organization is experiencing," said Anthony Diaz, Sixthman Chief Executive Officer.

Jeff Cuellar further notes about his move to Sixthman. "This is an exciting time, as people are looking for more intimate and engaging experiences that celebrate the diversity of their tastes. Sixthman, with their dynamic touchpoints and personalized opportunities, has an unrivaled platform for creating a truly unique event environment that is accentuated by the community it cultivates. I am excited to jump in with the team to create the most immersive events, for both artists and fans, that our industry has ever seen."

Sixthman, which celebrated 20 years of serving guests immersive vacation experiences at 145 festivals this past August, returns to sea today, Oct. 21, with six back-to-back festivals from Miami — Chris Jericho Cruise, S.S. Neverender, The Kiss Kruise, Soulshine At Sea, The Rock Boat, The Melissa Etheridge Cruise. As fans of all genres continue to seek ways to come together with others who share their same passions, Sixthman is experiencing a rapid return to growth with 16 festivals and two services partnerships slated for 2022.

"As people have taken inventory of what is most important to them during the pandemic, it's evident there has been an even greater shift to prioritize free time on intimate and immersive experiences with others. This focus on 'Living Loud' is igniting fans to want to escape on vacation with their favorite artists, actors, athletes and comedians, along with others who share their same passion," Diaz adds.

ABOUT SIXTHMAN: Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels and Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums and overall truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman's domestic home port of Miami will bring escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman offers its innovative vacation concepts at world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic. Most recently, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services.

