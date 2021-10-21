Jorge Blanco of Altus Group Named to HITEC’s Prestigious HITEC 100 List for 2022

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Groupʺ) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) services, software and data solutions, is pleased to announce that Jorge Blanco, its Chief Product Officer, has been named to the 2022 HITEC 100 list of the most influential and notable Hispanic professionals in the technology industry.



The HITEC 100 list is a compilation of the top Hispanic professionals in the technology industry from across the United States and celebrates their leadership and achievements in all sectors of the industry. Awardees are evaluated on their accomplishments in the ever-changing global landscape of technology and for their mentoring and professional development activities. Individuals included on the list were selected by the 2021 Awards Committee. Nominations are solicited from HITEC members and the general public.

As part of Altus Group’s continued effort to promote and celebrate diverse talent throughout the organization, it is also pleased to announce a recent corporate partnership with HITEC. Through this partnership it joins other leading global organizations that recognize the importance and positive impact of diversity within the workplace.

"It’s such an honor to be named to this prestigious list. HITEC is genuinely committed to the development of technology professionals and I have experienced its impact first-hand as a mentor in their Executive Education program,” said Jorge Blanco. “I am very proud of Altus for becoming a sponsor and look forward to the many opportunities provided through this partnership, such as the expansion of our diversity initiatives and access to exclusive resources for employee development.”

The awardees on the HITEC 100 list will be recognized virtually during the HITEC 100 Awards Celebration on December 9, 2021. To view the full list of the HITEC 100, please visit https://hitecglobal.org/page/HITEC-100-2022 .

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,600 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com .

About HITEC

HITEC is a premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and IT technology executives who have built outstanding careers in information technology. HITEC's premier network spans the Americas and is focused on building stronger technology and executive leaders, leadership teams, corporations, and role models in a rapidly changing, flatter, and information technology centric world. These global leaders include executives leading Global 1000 corporations while others lead some of the largest Hispanic-owned technology firms across the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Altus Group Limited

Elizabeth Lambe

Senior Manager, Global Communications

416-641-9787

elizabeth.lambe@altusgroup.com