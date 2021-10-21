PrizePicks Tips Off the 2021-22 NBA Season by Turning Games Into 48-Minute Fantasy Sports Experiences

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrizePicks , the largest independently owned fantasy sports operator in North America, is celebrating the return of a full NBA season by offering the industry's most complete fantasy basketball experience, providing fans with playable options from the opening tip to the final whistle.

PrizePicks experimented with numerous new features during the COVID-impacted 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, seeking to give its members a 48-minute fantasy experience. As the NBA tips off with a full slate of games this week, members of PrizePicks will be able to:

Make over/under single-player fantasy parlays on single statistics beyond just points (e.g., rebounds, assists, free throws, etc.), a feature piloted during the second half of last season

Build live in-game entries for the second half for every game to further complement the viewing experience and intensify the sweat

Take advantage of creative and customized promotions and contests throughout the season that will earn members free entries, game tickets, jerseys and other giveaways

Engage with the PrizePicks team and each other on social media and the company's rapidly growing Discord channel, which has experienced 100 times growth since its launch in August, to create a "virtual sports bar" experience

"NFL is king for traditional sportsbooks, and fantasy basketball has long paled in comparison to fantasy football adoption," said PrizePicks CEO Adam Wexler. "With our over/under real-money prediction format, we have created the most exciting fan engagement platform for the NBA and, as the operator with the widest selection of sports in the DFS industry, it's arguably our most exciting sweat of all."

PrizePicks further strengthened its offering today with the announcement of an exciting new partnership with NBA YouTube star Kenny "KOT4Q" Beecham — whose handle stands for "King of the Fourth Quarter" and whose YouTube Channel currently reaches over 1.1 million subscribers — to apply his signature on-camera style to promos, picks-of-the-week segments and other custom PrizePicks content.

Beecham joins The Action Network, RotoGrinders, FantasyPros and BetSperts on the list of highly regarded companies in the space to join forces with PrizePicks in the past several months.

"I'm so excited to be partnering up with PrizePicks," Beecham said. "I've been a fan of the app for a while now and can't wait to have my fans join in on the action with me."

Over the past year, PrizePicks' member database has grown by over 400%. In just the past 90 days, PrizePicks has added over 75,000 new members, buoyed in large part by the start of the NFL season. The company has also set handle, revenue, and active members records in six consecutive weekends, growth that Wexler believes will continue with the start of the NBA season, in part because of the strong conversion rate between sports of PrizePicks members.

Where the average industry customer conversion rate from NFL play to NBA is roughly 40%, more than 65% of PrizePicks members who played the NFL also played NBA games last season. With the inclusion of a full season of single-stat offerings, the company anticipates similar, if not stronger, conversion to NBA this upcoming season.

"Our commitment to our members is to offer not just the widest range of playable sports, but playable options inside of those sports," Wexler said. "When you do that, the players will cross over whether it's mainstream sports, esports or niche sports, and that's something we've proven over time and look forward to proving in the future as we continue to innovate and build out of our offering."

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports, covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL and NBA to League of Legends and Counter-Strike. Centered around over/under predictions of single-player fantasy projections, PrizePicks allows sports fans to play against the numbers rather than each other. PrizePicks is currently the closest legal alternative to legal mobile sports betting in the majority of the United States including Top 10 markets like Georgia, Florida and Texas. With an existing digital footprint covering more than two-thirds of the U.S. population, PrizePicks is the most accessible type of game for the masses. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, and PrizePicks is the third product from Performance Predictions, a suite of fan engagement solutions including SidePrize, the 2016 Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association's "Rookie of the Year" award recipient. PrizePicks is available in the App Store and Google Play or at prizepicks.com .

