Amie Douglass Has Joined Saluda Law, LLC as a Legal Assistant

LEXINGTON, S.C., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saluda Law is proud to announce that Amie Douglass has joined Saluda Law, LLC in the role of Legal Assistant. Douglass will be based in the Lexington, South Carolina, office of Saluda Law and will be working to ensure that the clients of Saluda Law receive the quality of service they deserve. Attorney Judah VanSyckel is thankful to have the opportunity to bring Douglass on board as part of the team.

With years of experience in both management and customer service-facing roles, Douglass will assist with a variety of matters for the firm. Clients can expect to see her getting involved with VanSyckel's criminal defense practice, which includes State and Federal matters, and with VanSyckel's whistleblower practice, which includes False Claims Act work, FIRREA/FIAFEA matters, and IRS whistleblower work. VanSyckel's practice areas are primarily focused on litigation matters and the firm is excited to have Douglass' involvement going forward in these matters.

Saluda Law, LLC (www.saludalaw.com) is located at 137 E. Butler Street, Lexington, SC 29072. The office can be contacted at 803-939-6927. A satellite office is located at 119-A North Main Street, McCormick, SC 29835. That office number is 864-465-4092. Judah VanSyckel's primary office is the Lexington office and he has reviewed and approved this release.

