Cedar Collaborates With Northwell Health to Deliver Personalized Financial Experience for Patients

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwell Health , the largest health system in New York State, and Cedar , a market-leading healthcare financial technology platform, today announced a collaborative relationship to improve the financial experience for two million patients across Northwell's 23 hospitals and various facilities.

"From breakthrough cures to game-changing medical technology, we know that healthcare is continuously evolving. That's why at Northwell Health, we have an ongoing commitment to long-term growth and innovation—not just when it comes to medicine, but the patient experience as a whole," said Richard Miller , executive vice president and chief business strategy officer at Northwell Health. "We know that the health journey extends beyond the interaction with the provider and we are excited to work with a local innovator like Cedar to deliver a consumer-centric payment experience in order to best serve our patient population."

Cedar Pay, Cedar's post-visit patient engagement and payment platform, delivers a more streamlined patient financial journey. Through Cedar Pay, Northwell Health will be able to empower patients to better manage their healthcare bills through personalized outreach and messaging.

"A strong financial experience is important to a patient's overall healthcare experience, yet healthcare billing was simply not built for patients— one out of 10 consumers simply will not pay a bill if they can't understand the administrative process," said Florian Otto, CEO and co-founder of Cedar. "It is an honor to be working with such an esteemed provider like Northwell Health, and we are looking forward to our collaborative relationship in transforming the financial experience for millions of patients across New York."

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, 830 outpatient facilities and more than 16,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 77,000 employees - 18,900 nurses and 4,800 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners - are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Cedar

Cedar's mission is to empower us all to easily and affordably pursue the care we need. As the only complete solution to address all of the challenges consumers face when paying for healthcare, Cedar enables a better and more transparent financial experience. Since 2016, Cedar has provided a smarter, more efficient way for hospitals, health systems and medical groups to manage the patient payment ecosystem and create a personalized financial experience, while also dramatically improving billing operations. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com .

