Chili Piper Launches Distro to Route Inbound Leads in Real-time and Increase Inbound Conversion Rates and Revenue

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chili Piper , the leading inbound conversion platform for revenue teams, has launched Distro, an optimization platform that seamlessly routes and assigns multiple Salesforce objects – including leads, contacts, opportunities, cases and accounts – in real-time. This launch makes Chili Piper the world’s first one-stop-shop for all routing, scheduling, and assignment needs to help companies increase conversion rates and boost revenue.



Distro helps optimize the inbound process by ensuring your prospects and customers are always routed to the right rep at the right time. This includes lead to account matching so new incoming prospects are appropriately assigned to the existing account owner when applicable. Whether a lead comes through your organization’s web form or from an offline source, routing can get quite tedious. With the launch of Distro, teams can create intelligent rules to decide which lead gets routed to which rep (or group of reps) on the team. With this intuitive technology, hand raisers will have the ability to book a meeting instantly, while buyers who need more nurturing are automatically assigned to the appropriate sales rep for followup.

Currently, there is no single solution that can handle inbound scheduling and routing across all sources – such as webinars, tradeshows, ebook downloads and demo requests – making it difficult for sales teams to ensure that every lead is followed up with effectively. Companies have two options: either spend hours manually distributing leads (while relying on one employee’s best guess at fairness and account ownership) or create a tech stack by patching together multiple software that don’t integrate well with each other. With the first option, hot leads can turn cold and it opens up an opportunity for competitors to step in while the latter option is clunky and has many gaps where sales opportunities can – and do – fall through the cracks. Bottom line, with a leaky funnel, sales teams are not able to successfully capture all demand, resulting in significant loss of revenue.

“Today, capturing existing demand for a product or service, in real time, is vital; yet, ensuring each lead is routed and assigned correctly is way harder than it needs to be,” said Nicolas Vandenberghe, co-founder and CEO of Chili Piper. “With Distro, we can help B2B sales and marketing teams automate the first step in a meaningful engagement and prevent leads from falling out of the marketing funnel. This is a crucial step for increasing inbound conversion rates and boosting revenue generation.”

B2B companies are increasingly relying on inbound marketing to generate pipeline. But marketers struggle to convert inbound leads, with many missing the most important conversion point – lead response time. In fact, the average lead response time is 42 hours. Enter Chili Piper, whose inbound conversion platform makes speed-to-lead instant. Companies like Intuit, Twilio, Gong, Spotify, and Shopify rely on Chili Piper and have seen their inbound conversion rates double.

For more information about Distro, visit: https://www.chilipiper.com/distro-lead-routing .

About Chili Piper

Chili Piper is the only inbound conversion platform for B2B revenue teams. Its qualifying, routing and booking products help demand generation teams convert more leads into attended meetings, sales teams book more demos faster, and customer success teams shorten their time to value. Companies like Intuit, Twilio, Forrester, Spotify, and Gong use Chili Piper to double their inbound conversion rates, eliminate manual lead routing, and streamline critical processes around meetings. Chili Piper has 167 employees in 133 cities in 27 countries and has been spicing sales & marketing up since 2016.

