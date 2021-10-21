ShopVue MES Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShopVue, a modular Manufacturing Execution System (MES), today announced the availability of their MES solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The Azure Marketplace is an online market for certified cloud solutions. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed ready-to-use solutions.

"ShopVue is now certified for use with Microsoft Azure," said John Hamilton, Chief Technology Officer, ShopVue. "Our clients can now access ShopVue's SQL, Web, Analytics, and Remote Desktop Servers, all hosted in a private cloud solution."

Every day ShopVue looks for new and innovative ways to support its manufacturing clients' needs to adopt digital solutions to remain competitive. To meet their challenges, manufacturers are transitioning to cloud solutions in record numbers. With ShopVue in Azure, manufacturers can tailor personalized experiences, and build innovative business models all within secure and scalable cloud-based technology.

"We are proud to make ShopVue available to our customers in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Steve Cascio, Chief Customer Officer, ShopVue. "With Azure, our customers get the instant scalability of the cloud, along with high availability and great performance. They also get access to the services and solutions that they need to put their production data to work."

The Azure Marketplace contains thousands of IT software applications and services built by industry-leading technology companies. In Azure Marketplace you can find the software and services you need to build new solutions and manage your cloud infrastructure.

About CAI Software, LLC

CAI Software, LLC is a recognized leader in the delivery of mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), warehouse management software (WMS), electronic data interchange (EDI), and Enterprise Process Automation (EPA) software and services to leading companies in select vertical markets, including building materials, food processing, precious metals, manufacturing, and distribution. We are headquartered in Rhode Island, USA. For more information, please visit www.caisoft.com .

About ShopVue

ShopVue, a division of CAI Software, is the leading manufacturing execution system (MES) software for mid- and enterprise-sized manufacturers. ShopVue bridges the gap between the shop floor and your ERP, and optimizes shop floor performance, data collection and control by managing a factory's people, processes, orders and machines. Its high-level out-of-the-box functionality and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) interfaces with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, Infor XA and Syteline and many others reduce implementation cost, time and risk. ShopVue schedules machines, provides Paperless Dispatches with digital work instructions and QC checklists. OneClick Operator interactions on touchscreens along with IoT interfaces to machine controls provide real-time yield and efficiency information on dashboards. Other modules include Labor Management, OEE and Lot Traceability. We are headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA. For more information, please visit www.shopvue.caisoft.com.

