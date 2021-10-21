Feel Foods Lists on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (the "Company" or "Feel Foods") (CSE: “FEEL”) (OTC: “FLLLF”) (FSE: “1ZF”) is pleased to announce its common shares are now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange or FSE under the symbol “1ZF” and WKN: A3CWCQ and ISIN: CA31431T1003.



Feel’s common shares are now cross listed on three exchanges: the Canadian Securities Exchange, the U.S. OTC Market, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, providing international exposure to both, North American and European, investors as well as additional liquidity for the Company’s shareholders.

FSE Stock Quote Link: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/feel-foods-ltd/key-data

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the “FSE”) is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities. With a share turnover of around 90 per cent, it is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and it is an international trading center, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the approximately 200 market participants, roughly 50 per cent are from countries other than Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement, and information systems, allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.

Feel Foods Director and CEO, David Greenway, states: "We look forward to introducing Feel Foods and our premium plant-based meat, cheese and dessert products to the world. Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will provide Feel Foods an opportunity to grow our shareholder base throughout Europe and allow European investors to follow Feel Food’s developments in the plant-based food industry and be a part of our growth.”

The plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $74.2 billion by 2027.* The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing incidence of intolerance for animal protein, growing urbanization with new consumer aspirations, increasing vegan population, and significant venture investments in this sector.*

The Company has engaged Aktien Check to provide European marketing and awareness services. Aktien Check will be paid a fee of €‎32,000, payable in advance of the initiation of services. Neither Aktien Check nor any of its principals currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company.

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry including its wholly-owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company, offering a variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products and currently available in over 30 retail locations, it’s 100% owned Be Good Plant-based Foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products as well as is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

Statistics Reference: * https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-plant-based-food-market-report-2020-2027-rising-industry-concentration-with-growth-in-mergers-and-acquisitions-in-the-plant-based-products-space-301268737.html

