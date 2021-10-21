EverC Appoints New Chief Product Officer, VP of Strategy & Finance

Leadership Additions Come Ahead of Accelerating Demand for Risk Management, Cyber Intelligence Services in E-Commerce

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverC today announced two new leadership hires – Ishai Froind as Chief Product Officer and Ariel Katz as VP of Finance & Strategy – as the company looks to meet increasing e-commerce industry demand for risk management and cyber intelligence solutions.

The e-commerce industry is poised to grow into a $5.4 trillion market by 2022, according to eMarketer, and with it, criminal activities are rising exponentially. Payment organizations are increasingly looking to prevent criminals from posing as legitimate businesses and selling illicit goods, as well as detect transaction laundering activities. Criminals are also flooding the global economy with nearly $1 trillion worth of dangerous, counterfeit, and illicit products, taking advantage of today’s largest e-commerce marketplaces, reports Fast Company.

"I am proud to join a company that is making the web a safer place for everyone to transact on, instilling trust and unlocking growth opportunities” said Froind. “The past year has proven that this is an area with inexhaustible opportunities for innovation. I am excited to join

a growth company with a cutting-edge technology, subject matter experts and an ever-growing roster of the most impressive customers in the industry."

Froind previously served as GM of eBay Israel and the global product lead of eBay’s Structured Data organization. He began his work at the company’s San Jose headquarters in 2007 and successfully oversaw multiple data products spanning ad and marketing tech, personalization, merchant analytics and the product catalog platform.

Froind holds bachelor's degrees in law and accounting from Tel Aviv University and holds two master's degrees: one in commercial law from Tel Aviv University and another in business management from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Meanwhile, Katz has spent the first part of his career with Big 4 advisory firms PwC, Deloitte and KPMG in Australia, Belgium and Israel. Most of that time came with KPMG’s Deal Advisory practice in Tel Aviv, where he assisted large international investors and buyers throughout their transactions involving Israeli targets.

From there, Katz joined newly established late-stage tech investment firm Claridge Israel, where he was involved in all aspects of its investment activities, from sourcing investment opportunities to due diligence, execution, and portfolio value creation. Then Katz joined Visa’s global Corporate Development group where he led their outreach activities in Europe. Katz collaborated closely with Visa's executive leadership, business owners and regional teams, as well as with a wide network of Fintechs, investors, advisors and other industry experts in all major European Fintech hubs, to define and execute inorganic growth strategies.

“With the accelerated move of merchants to online channels and payments, smooth and secure onboarding and risk management have become critical capabilities for payment organizations to safely expand their merchant portfolio - all while avoiding material fines, reputational damage, and staying ahead of criminal activity,” said Katz. “With its advanced technology and strengthened leadership team, EverC will capitalize on the very favorable market dynamics with an exciting and ambitious vision.”

EverC uses artificial intelligence technologies and unique web crawlers to mine and analyze data on the web. The company offers solutions that support its customers' needs to monitor, classify and assess the risks businesses face when dealing with online payments and trading.

MerchantView helps payment organizations deal with merchant-committed money laundering and online fraud, while MarketView aids leading online trading platforms in detecting illegal and counterfeit products. EverC's clients include financial institutions, credit and clearing companies and the world's leading trading platforms. The company's investors include American Express Ventures, Viola Ventures, Red Dot Capital, Arbor Ventures, Maor Investments and Joey Lowe.

The past year has been particularly significant for EverC, which has raised $35 million and expanded its presence around the world with new employees in Israel, New York, Amsterdam, London and Kiev. The company has recruited a diverse team that includes leading industry experts in the field of online e-commerce and online payments and continues to recruit new employees and meet growing industry demand.

About EverC

EverC is a pioneer in risk management and cyber intelligence, harnessing advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning and unique web crawlers to extrapolate and analyze data that illuminates the darkest corners of the web. The company provides unparalleled visibility into the largest source of data in the world, the internet. For more information about EverC, please visit https://www.everc.com/.