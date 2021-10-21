Omnia Wellness Expands its Endo-Kinetic Treatment into the $18 Billion Chiropractic Industry with its first BodyStop Express™

Company partners with medical private practices due to growth in demand for a holistic approach to medical wellness



DENVER, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnia Wellness Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC US: OMWS), a health and wellness company commercializing advanced therapeutic technologies, announced today that it has partnered with Terlep Chiropractic, founded by Dr. Timothy Terlep, to offer its proprietary SolaJet Dry-Hydrotherapy, and feature its Endo-Kinetic treatment into the medical wellness market segment through its first BodyStop Express™ location. This agreement is the first of several partnerships the Company expects to secure as it broadens and diversifies its customer base in the medical wellness market.

Omnia’s SolaJet products incorporate a hands-free approach proven to treat soft tissue ailments and have been instrumental in increasing Dr. Terlep’s patients’ satisfaction as well as the financial performance of his practice. The proprietary suite of Endo-Kinetic treatment products allow for a unique and novel holistic wellness experience that provides immediate results. Dr. Terlep is also a consultant to Omnia Wellness as his knowledge in chiropractic and medical applications is in invaluable.

“We are looking forward to leveraging Dr. Terlep’s expertise in managing a chiropractic practice and knowledge of working with patients in pain to assist our business as we seek to expand our reach and gain market share in the growing $18 billion chiropractic industry. Dr. Terlep is highly respected as an expert in chiropractic services, who has for many years, successfully used the Endo-Kinetic treatment approach at his own practice. We are also excited about the opportunity to introduce our hands-free Endo-Kinetic treatment products to a larger and more diverse customer base within the medical wellness market,” said Steve Howe, Omnia Wellness Executive Chairman.

According to ResearchandMarkets, the U.S. chiropractic market size is expected to reach $17.9 billion by 2025. The rising cases of back, shoulder, foot, neck pain, and headaches are driving the chiropractic market in the U.S. and are expected to be the main driver of the revenue generation. Additionally, chiropractic practices have also seen a steady increase in the acceptance by doctors, third-party payers, and the federal government apart from patients, which is an important component to support the market expansion. American Chiropractic Association has estimated that by end of 2021, there will be over approximately 80,000 chiropractors in the country, with an addition of over approximately 2,500 new practitioners graduating from colleges, who are expected to treat about 35 million patients each year. Moreover, the market is driven by increasing number of patients seeking complementary medical treatments rather than approved medicine.

Dr. Terlep, founder of Terlep Chiropractic in Spring Hill, Florida has practiced chiropractic medicine for 25 years. Post-doctoral studies in functional neurology became an area of extensive training and a focus of care through the years. Dr. Terlep has maintained a commitment to a focus on the causes and correction of the many conditions which his practice sees as well as bringing relief from the symptoms which those conditions create. With the acceleration of advanced technologies in the last many years, incorporating those technologies to accelerate healing and improve clinical specificity has been a passion of Dr. Terlep. It is due to this passion the office utilizes the most advanced diagnostic and therapeutic tools available. He is actively involved with the local medical community and is also a member of the Florida Chiropractic and American Chiropractic Associations. He completed his undergraduate education at Indiana University and received graduate training at the renowned Palmer College of Chiropractic and his doctoral degree in 1988.

Omnia Wellness Inc. is an innovative developer of a disruptive dry-hydrotherapy technology for massage, fitness, and medical applications. Through its subsidiaries Omnia Wellness Inc. and Solajet® Financing Company, Omnia Wellness expects to commercialize SolaJet’s Dry-Hydrotherapy, Endo-Kinetic™ technology, which provides deep tissue suppression, therapeutic heat, vibration, and a flushing full-body “wave” combining four therapies in one. Treatments are designed to deliver the feeling similar to an hour-long traditional massage in as little as 15 minutes at an affordable price point for the consumer. In response to COVID-19, the Company is emphasizing its technology as “touchless” therapy. It is the expectation of Omnia Wellness to create a national chain of “BodyStop® Relaxation and Therapeutic Centers,” with the first BodyStop® expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2021, and “BodyStop® Recovery Zones,” which are expected to be made available at fitness clubs.

