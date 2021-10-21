Global Sales Powerhouse, Mary Connors, Joins H2K Partners as Chief Revenue Officer and Partner

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2K Partners , a business growth consultancy focused on media, events, and SaaS information businesses, today announces Mary Connors has joined as Chief Revenue Officer and Partner.



Connors brings a track record of strong, effective sales leadership in B2B events, media and event technology. Connors had a long career with Fastmarkets, a Euromoney PLC business unit, and was most recently the Global Sales Director, Event Sponsorship and Advertising where she was instrumental in developing and managing its global sales team across multiple commodities sectors including Metals & Mining, Forest Products, Energy and Agriculture. Connors also has held senior-level leadership positions at Cahners Publishing and Thomas Publishing.

Connors will work closely with Heather Holst-Knudsen, Founder and CEO of H2K Partners to help clients accelerate growth, performance and profitability. Holst-Knudsen said, “Mary is an outstanding addition to the H2K Partners team. With extensive global sales expertise in B2B events, media and data solutions, she has the proven record to grow our business both domestically and internationally. Mary and I have worked together in the past and were at the forefront of creating value and revenue through digital and data solutions. Her sales leadership, relationship building and passion is exactly what we need to drive growth for H2K Partners.”

H2K Partners Offerings Drive Growth, Performance and Profitability

H2K Partners helps customers create and execute customer-centric, digital-first, business strategies to modernize and future-proof their businesses in the areas of digital acceleration, customer journey innovation and revenue growth.

To provide customers with an agile framework, H2K Partners developed the H2K Room Architecture. Offerings include:

The Digital Acceleration Room: Digital transformation is a complex journey for independent event organizers, associations, B2B media and information SaaS businesses. The Digital Acceleration Room framework helps forward-thinking companies embrace and accelerate digital transformation to upend existing markets and competitors.

The Revenue Room (™): To align with rapidly changing customer demands and accelerate growth, performance and profitability, organizations must modernize, grow and scale revenue operations at the speed of digital. The Revenue Room framework helps clients identify opportunities and resolve gaps in their revenue strategies.

The Market Growth Room: North America offers an opportunity for growth and success for many SaaS and event tech companies. However, for companies located outside of this area with no sales or marketing presence, market entry is challenging. The Market Growth Room framework reduces risk for these companies. The framework provides in-depth analysis and recommendations including market and customer understanding, target market research, opportunity analysis, product-market fit, competitor analysis and pricing strategies, talent market, go-to-market strategy and what type of market entry will yield the best results. H2K Partners builds the sales, marketing and customer success teams and assists with recruiting North American leadership.

The Engagement Room: The pandemic changed everything – the way people work, engage, share information as well as the way they buy and sell products and services. Targeted to independent event organizers, associations, B2B media and corporate event marketers, the Engagement Room framework creates unique and memorable experiences that allow professional peers to connect, collaborate and do business.

“Digital transformation is both a challenge and opportunity for our clients. Even though they know they must embark on this journey, a majority of the time their in-house teams may not have the experience or time to achieve these objectives,” Connors added. “I am excited to join the H2K Partners team to help our clients modernize their businesses so they can compete and grow in the face of accelerated digital transformation.”

To learn more about H2K Partners visit https://www.h2kpartners.co or contact Mary Connors at mary@h2kpartners.co .

About H2K Partners

H2K Partners is a consultancy that modernizes revenue opportunities for independent event organizers, associations, B2B media, SaaS-based information businesses as well as the technology partners that support them. We help our customers transform, innovate and succeed in the face of accelerated digital transformation. Through customer-centric business strategies across four core areas – digital acceleration, sales modernization, next-generation event architecture and entry into new markets and regions – we enable our customers to move from strategy to execution using a straightforward methodology to accelerate growth, performance and profitability.

