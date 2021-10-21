Wine.com Adds Industry Veterans to Merchandising Team to Support Growth

San Francisco, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine.com, the nation’s leading online wine retailer, has brought on Alex Joerger as Senior Director of Merchandising, and Bob Falvo as Senior Director of Wholesale Development, to lead the company’s merchandising team. With these senior hires the company has reorganized its wine and spirits supplier relationships under Joerger, and its wholesaler relationships under Falvo.

Joerger, Senior Director of Merchandising, leads the Wine.com team of merchants. He brings twenty years of experience managing wine merchandising for major retailers. Most recently, Joerger led all beverage merchandising at national specialty retailer, Cost Plus World Market. He also previously managed beverage alcohol merchandising and operations at A&P and Best Cellars retail stores.

Falvo, Senior Director of Wholesaler Development, is focused on enhancing Wine.com’s wholesaler partnerships and leads the company’s team of Replenishment Buyers. Falvo joins Wine.com from Trinity Beverage Group where, as Executive Vice President of Sales of Imports, he led the national sales team and its strategy. Prior to Trinity, Falvo served as Senior Vice President of Sales at LCF Wines and Vice President of Sales at W.J. Deutsch.

“Alex Joerger and Bob Falvo’s leadership will strengthen our incredible team of experienced wine and spirits merchants as we continue to grow,” said Michael Osborn, Wine.com Founder and Executive Vice President. “This team of industry experts align us with our worldwide producers and local wholesalers and enable Wine.com’s incredible assortment, which provides lifelong wine discovery and enjoyment to our customers.”

“I’m excited to join this visionary company and even happier to be leading our merchandising team through the next phase of growth,” said Joerger. “We’ve got plenty to do as we continue to scale, and I’m motivated every day to work with this tremendous team as we build upon the largest and best assortment in the industry.”

Falvo added, “Having worked with Wine.com as a wine supplier for over two decades, I jumped at the opportunity to lead the company’s wholesaler relationships. Wine.com has always engaged closely with its three-tier wholesalers to offer its vast assortment, and I look forward to strengthening them further through increased automation, integration and key metrics.”

Long time team members Chimo Boehm (20 years at Wine.com) and Wendy Stanford (16 years), are joined by Tim Marson (5 years) and newly hired Philippe Newlin, as Directors on the merchandising team. Boehm is now responsible for the domestic wine category, Stanford for the imported wine category, and Marson for spirits and French wine. Newlin, a wine writer and educator who brings extensive experience from VINTUS Wines and Bordeaux négociant DUCLOT La Vinicole, will oversee directly imported Bordeaux and private cellar acquisitions.

