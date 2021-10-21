The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Announces Election of 2022 Officers, Executive Committee, and Board of Directors

Washington, DC, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the leading international advocacy organization dedicated to realizing the promise of regenerative medicines and advanced therapies, today announced the election of its 2022 Officers, Executive Committee, and Board of Directors.



The Executive Committee and Board of Directors oversee the formation and execution of ARM’s strategic priorities and focus areas for the coming year.

“ARM welcomes the diverse expertise and experience of our 2022 Board of Directors,” said ARM Chief Executive Officer Janet Lambert. “Our sector is poised to shape healthcare for years to come and our Board will be instrumental in advancing the delivery of transformative therapies for patients globally, while helping to eradicate barriers and legacy policy that could slow access.”

ARM 2022 Officers:

Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Ensoma (Chairman)

Usman 'Oz' Azam, M.D. – President and Chief Executive Officer, Tmunity Therapeutics (Vice Chairman)

Amy Butler, Ph.D. – President, Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific (Secretary)

Devyn Smith, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Arbor Biotechnologies (Treasurer)

ARM 2022 Executive Committee:

Usman 'Oz' Azam, M.D. – President and Chief Executive Officer, Tmunity Therapeutics

Amy Butler, Ph.D. – President, Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Miguel Forte, M.D., Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Bone Therapeutics

Claudia Mitchell, MBA, Ph.D. – Senior Vice President, Product and Portfolio Strategy, Astellas Pharma

Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Ensoma

Bob Smith, MBA – Senior Vice President, Global Gene Therapy Business, Pfizer

Devyn Smith, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Arbor Biotechnologies

Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D. – President and Chief Executive Officer, Homology Medicines

Christopher Vann – Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Autolus Therapeutics

ARM 2022 Board of Directors

* New to the Board for 2022

Usman 'Oz' Azam, M.D. – President and Chief Executive Officer, Tmunity Therapeutics

Mark Battaglini – Senior Vice President, Global External Affairs & US Government Payer, bluebird bio

Amy Butler, Ph.D. – President, Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bradley Campbell, MBA – President and Chief Operating Officer, Amicus Therapeutics

Miguel Forte, M.D., Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Bone Therapeutics

Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Orchard Therapeutics

Jerry Keybl, Ph.D. – Senior Director, Cell & Gene Therapy, MilliporeSigma

Brett Kopelan – Executive Director, Debra of America

Dave Lennon, Ph.D. – Former President, Novartis Gene Therapies

Bruce Levine, Ph.D. – Founding Director, Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility, Abramson Cancer Center, University of Pennsylvania

* Timothy Lu, M.D., Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Senti Biosciences

John Maslowski, M.S. – Chief Commercial Officer, Forge Biologics

* Chris Mason, M.D., Ph.D. – Chief Scientific Officer, AVROBIO

* Debra Miller – Chief Executive Officer & Founder, CureDuchenne

Claudia Mitchell, MBA, Ph.D. – Senior Vice President, Product and Portfolio Strategy, Astellas Pharma

* Alison Moore, Ph.D. – Chief Technology Officer, Allogene Therapeutics

Adora Ndu, PharmD, J.D. – Group Vice President, Worldwide Research & Development Strategy, Scientific Collaborations and Policy, BioMarin

Susan Nichols – President & Chief Executive Officer, Propel BioSciences

Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Ensoma

Karah Parschauer, J.D. – Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Ultragenyx

Louise Rodino-Klapac, Ph.D. – Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, Sarepta Therapeutics

Jeff Ross, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Miromatrix Medical

* Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D. – Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, Intellia Therapeutics

R.A. Session, MBA – President, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Taysha Therapeutics

Curran Simpson, M.S. – Senior Vice President, Product Development and CTO, REGENXBIO

Sanjaya Singh, Ph.D. – Vice President & Global Head, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Research & Development

Bob Smith, MBA – Senior Vice President, Global Gene Therapy, Pfizer

Devyn Smith, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Arbor Biotechnologies

Joseph Tarnowski, Ph.D. – Senior Vice President of Cell and Gene Therapy Platforms, Medicinal Science & Technology, R&D

Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D. – President and Chief Executive Officer, Homology Medicines

Christopher Vann – Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Autolus Therapeutics

Kristin Yarema, Ph.D. – Chief Commercial Officer, Atara Biotherapeutics

About the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is the leading international advocacy organization dedicated to realizing the promise of regenerative medicines and advanced therapies. ARM promotes legislative, regulatory, reimbursement and manufacturing initiatives to advance this innovative and transformative sector, which includes cell therapies, gene therapies and tissue-based therapies. Early products to market have demonstrated profound, durable and potentially curative benefits that are already helping thousands of patients worldwide, many of whom have no other viable treatment options. Hundreds of additional product candidates contribute to a robust pipeline of potentially life-changing regenerative medicines and advanced therapies. In its 12-year history, ARM has become the voice of the sector, representing the interests of 400+ members worldwide, including small and large companies, academic research institutions, major medical centers and patient groups. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.

Kaitlyn Dupont

8037278346

kdupont@alliancerm.org