Visionstate Works with Artificial Intelligence Company to Deploy Retail Customer Service Solution

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate” or ‘the Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Artificial Intelligence company Fluido.ai to deploy AI enabled customer service applications for the retail sector. The first deployment of the new technology will be in a large Canadian-based shopping centre.



With the retail sector struggling as it recovers from COVID-19 related business interruptions, supply chain challenges, health and safety concerns, and labour shortages – Visionstate’s VICCI (virtual, interactive, customer care, interface) kiosks with Fluido.ai chatbot give operators in-store support to help guide the customer journey.

The touch-free kiosk works without the need for human labour. The chatbot is voice activated and uses machine learning, so the technology improves as more customers interact with it. The retail operator can have a 360-degree view of how customers navigate the mall space, what the most common customer questions are, and what are the unmet customer needs, thus providing opportunities for new services and retail tenants. A large Canadian shopping centre will be launching the Visionstate VICCI kiosk with Tensorgraph’s Fluido.ai chatbot in the first calendar quarter of 2022.

"Visionstate is focused on helping businesses harness the power of technology to help both the business and the collective thrive in a sustainable way,” explained Visionstate CEO, John Putters. “We are thrilled to be able to incorporate Tensorgraph’s Fluido.ai chatbot into our VICCI smart kiosk platform so that customers can interact with the technology in the most natural way. Our voices are the first thing we use when we’re born and interacting with the kiosk verbally results in a faster, more accessible, easier, and safer experience as the customer does not need to touch a screen to connect. The launch of the VICCI kiosk with Fluido.ai chatbot in early 2022 will support customers and the mall leadership with better, safer experiences and real-time analytics that will help accelerate the retail recovery."

“We started Tensorgraph to offer businesses a way to embrace the ‘future of work’ where humans and bots work together,” added Wessam Gad El-Rab, Co-Founder of Tesorgraph.io., “Fluido is Spanish for ‘fluid or seamless’ and the Fluido.ai chatbot lets businesses benefit from technology without losing the human touch. I’m thrilled that Visionstate is launching a VICCI kiosk at a large Canadian shopping centre in 2022 where the mall leadership will now have full visibility into the customer journey to help inform business strategy, bridge the gaps created by the labour shortage, and create a better experience."

Statistical Trends in Retail and Technology:

64% of entrepreneurs report that labour shortage limits their growth

55% of small and medium-sized businesses find it difficult to hire

61% of entrepreneurs must increase their hours and/or their employees’ hours due to the labour scarcity

49% must increase wages and benefits

44% have delayed or are unable to deliver orders to clients (source: BDC)



https://www.bdc.ca/en/about/mediaroom/news-releases/labour-shortage-study

About Fluido.ai chatbot

Fluido.ai is a code-free conversational AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform powered by an advanced machine-learning and NLP (Natural Language Processing) model which allows businesses to benefit from technology that’s been built and “trained” to the unique operational and brand nuances of the business. The chatbot guides the customer journey in a safe and engaging way while the AI technology continuously improves the chatbot response as more customers interact with it. The ability of the Fluido.ai chatbot to seamlessly handoff and support the human-to-human interactions is its point of difference.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact, and transform consumer experiences.

