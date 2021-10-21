AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO Processors Selected for Next-Generation NVIDIA GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO processors will help power the new GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership tier from NVIDIA. Driven by AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors, the new GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership gives next-generation cloud gaming experiences to players everywhere.



NVIDIA’s GeForce SuperPods harness the class-leading performance of AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO with unparalleled core counts and high-frequency clock speeds to support over 39 petaflops of graphics performance. Each processor also features 128 PCIe® Gen 4 lanes, industry-leading connectivity, and unmatched memory bandwidth1 to ensure GeForce NOW RTX 3080 members have the technology required for a smooth, reliable experience.

“The Ryzen Threadripper PRO lineup was designed to offer users incredible performance and unrivaled bandwidth and sets the industry standard for extreme computing performance across a range of use cases, including the rapidly-growing cloud gaming space,” said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client component business, AMD. “Working with NVIDIA, it is clear that the expansive feature set of Ryzen Threadripper PRO is the perfect platform to power their next-generation cloud gaming experience.”

“The GeForce NOW SuperPOD and GeForce NOW RTX 3080 gaming experience are the culmination of over a decade’s worth of cloud gaming advancements that will enable low-latency cloud gaming at 1440p and 120 frames per second for the first time,” said Phil Eisler, vice president and general manager of GeForce NOW at NVIDIA. “AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors provide the best CPU, memory, and I/O performance for our gaming workload for this generation, helping to deliver a massive leap in performance for gamers.”

GeForce NOW Founders and Priority members have early access to preorder GeForce NOW RTX 3080 starting today. Find out more about availability and pricing here.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors

Become a fan of AMD on Facebook

Follow AMD on Twitter



About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

________________________________

1 Based on AMD internal analysis June 1, 2020, comparing memory bandwidth specifications of AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO to Intel Xeon Scalable 8280. CPP-06.

Contact:

Stacy MacDiarmid

AMD Communications

512-658-2265

Stacy.MacDiarmid@amd.com