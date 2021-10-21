BeyondTrust Releases Cybersecurity Predictions for 2022 and Beyond

BeyondTrust experts forecast future threat vectors most likely to affect organizations worldwide in the New Year



Top cybersecurity trends include reinvented ransomware, maturing supply chain attacks, death of cyber insurance, connectivity free zones, and more

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today released its annual forecast of cybersecurity trends emerging for the New Year and beyond. These projections, authored by BeyondTrust experts Morey J. Haber, Chief Security Officer, Brian Chappell, Chief Security Strategist EMEA/APAC, and James Maude, Lead Cyber Security Researcher, are based on shifts in technology, threat actor habits, culture, and decades of combined experience.

Prediction #1: Space Travel – Taking advantage of the huge wave of space tourism, expect phishing attacks and faux websites to crop up across social media and the Internet.

Prediction #2: Cybersecurity Talent Resources -- 2022 will prove to be the most challenging year yet with regards to the ongoing cybersecurity talent crunch. The imbalance between demand and supply will cause salary spikes across the board for every level of IT security professional.

Prediction #3: 5G in Everything -- Consumers and businesses can expect that newer devices will be cellular-enabled, or cellular capable, to provide services outside of local area and Wi-Fi networks.

Prediction #4: Ransomware Reinvented -- New paradigms to extort money will emerge in 2022. Organizations should expect ransomware to become personalized and increasingly involve different types of assets, like IoT, as well as company insiders.

Prediction #5: Supply Chain Kinks -- Supply chain attacks will further mature in 2022, expand in scope, and increase in sophistication. Expect far more third-party solutions and common development practices to be targeted.

Prediction #6: Cyber Insurance Termination -- Expect a tsunami of cyber insurance cancellations and a mad scramble to obtain new coverage, potentially at much higher rates. To obtain coverage and ensure the best rates, organizations will need to demonstrate the proper cybersecurity hygiene demanded by cyber insurance underwriters.

Prediction #7: Freedom of Social Networks -- Expect to see tighter controls on the content that is distributed via social platforms, reliable attestation for the source of the material, and potentially access to the data for authorities.

Prediction #8: Softly, Softly -- Next year will see the average time from intrusion to detection grow, giving attackers more time to perform reconnaissance and wreak havoc on systems. Expect a lot of careful hackers to find their way into systems and establish long-term residences there.

Prediction #9: Broken Record -- The number of successful attacks will continue to grow, the average cost to the victim organization per successful attack will rise, and the pattern will repeat. With so many new and shiny technologies to choose from, the IT security basics just aren’t exciting.

The final five predictions take a longer view into the future:

Prediction #10: The Big one – We are setting ourselves up for a massive outage or data loss type of event in the next five years.

Prediction #11: Digital Death and Resurrection -- Digital resources when we die will be orphaned and unmanaged, and friends and family members may not even know the passwords to retrieve priceless information. Expect to see new businesses emerge that can access and preserve a person’s digital presence after death.

Prediction #12: IoT, the New ‘Space Junk’ -- Much like space debris causes issues for new satellites, abandoned IoT projects and unsupported systems will provide ideal targets for attackers, which will only be amplified by faster 5G connectivity.

Prediction #13: Connectivity Free Zones -- Connectivity free zones will materialize that are intentionally void of cellular and Wi-Fi technology in response to the unwanted changes and the infringement on their longstanding local way of life, such as movie theaters, places of worship, etc.

Prediction #14: The Future is…finally Passwordless? – Passwordless seems to finally be gaining traction. With fewer access points gated by passwords, attackers will increasingly focus on exploiting users and apps to gain access to data and privileges.

“The seeds of rushed implementation of remote working and digital transformation bore fruit in the form of once-in-a-decade breaches like SolarWinds, Colonial Pipeline and others that seemed to occur monthly,” said Morey Haber, Chief Security Officer at BeyondTrust. “Looking ahead helps us anticipate where cyber threat actors will undoubtedly head as they look to take advantage of this paradigm shift. At BeyondTrust, we plan to provide the best security solutions to address current and future attack vectors, which our customers and partners expect.”

More detail and color on each prediction can be found at the following BeyondTrust blog post: https://www.beyondtrust.com/blog/entry/beyondtrust-cybersecurity-trend-predictions. In addition, on Wednesday, December 15 at Noon EST, join BeyondTrust experts Morey Haber, Brian Chappell, Chris Hill and James Maude for a LinkedIn Live Event to discuss these predictions and top trends to watch in 2022.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud, and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

Follow BeyondTrust:

Twitter: http://twitter.com/beyondtrust

Blog: https://www.beyondtrust.com/blog

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/companies/beyondtrust

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust

For BeyondTrust:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com



