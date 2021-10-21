Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings of $3.5 million, or $0.49 Per Share

JONESBORO, Ga., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced quarterly net income of $3.5 million or $0.49 per diluted share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $2.9 million or $0.40 per diluted share for the prior quarter. Third quarter earnings included higher net interest income and lower operating expenses relative to the prior quarter, though expenses remain elevated from transaction costs associated with the pending acquisition by VyStar Credit Union.



Highlights of the Company’s results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and status of the VyStar Credit Union acquisition include the following:

All regulatory applications have been submitted and remain pending.

Pre-tax core earnings increased to $4.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $4.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income excluding transaction costs was $4.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 versus $4.1 million in the previous quarter.

Loans (excluding PPP) were up $45.8 million, or 4.6% from the previous quarter and $95.5 million, or 10.1% from the third quarter one year earlier.

Loan loss provisions remained at zero for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, reflecting the overall improved credit outlook.

“Earnings improved during the quarter, as we continue normal banking operations through the approval process of our acquisition by VyStar Credit Union,” said Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer. “While we have received shareholder approval in July, we are still waiting regulatory approvals from the FDIC, Georgia Department of Banking and Finance, the NCUA and Florida Office of Financial Regulation. We are very proud that the team remains focused on serving clients and delivering solid results during this transitionary period with VyStar.”

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income increased to $13.2 million during the third quarter of 2021 from $12.7 million in the second quarter. The Company’s reported net interest margin increased 9 basis points to 3.45% for the third quarter of 2021 from 3.36% for the preceding quarter. Net interest margin was positively impacted by the accretion of PPP related fees of approximately $904,000 and $825,000 for the third quarter and second quarter of 2021, respectively. The earning asset yield increased 6 basis points to 3.78% during the third quarter of 2021 while the cost of funds decreased 3 basis points to 0.33% over the same time frame. The net interest margin excluding PPP loans increased to 3.28% for the third quarter from 3.26% one quarter earlier primarily due to changes in earning asset mix.

Loan Loss Provisions

The Company did not recognize any loan loss provisions for the third quarter. Management believes the improved economic and pandemic climate has provided better clarity on the ability of borrowers to meet their loan obligations. As such, the current level of reserves is believed to be sufficient as of September 30, 2021.

Non-interest Income

Third quarter non-interest income decreased to $4.5 million from $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. Higher deposit service charges and fees were more than offset by lower interchange and ATM fees and gains on the sale of SBA loans.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense decreased $567,000 to $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $13.5 million the prior quarter. The third quarter included approximately $1.1 million in costs associated with the proposed transaction with VyStar Credit Union versus $1.6 million the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total assets declined to $1.64 billion at September 30, 2021, relative to $1.65 billion the previous quarter. Liquidity levels remained elevated, but cash and cash equivalents decreased $18.5 million to $287.5 million, from $306.1 million three months earlier. Securities available for sale decreased slightly by $1.8 million to $171.8 million at September 30, 2021 from $173.6 million three months earlier. Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $45.8 million to $1.04 billion at September 30, 2021 from $999.1 million at June 30, 2021. Meanwhile, PPP loans decreased to $23.1 million at September 30, 2021 from $59.2 million three months earlier.

Total deposits declined slightly to $1.41 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.44 billion one quarter earlier. Non-interest bearing deposits remain the largest component of the deposit portfolio representing 34.7% of total deposits followed by money market and savings deposits at 30.2%, interest-bearing demand deposits at 18.3% and time deposits at 16.8%.

Asset Quality

Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets and accruing classified loans, totaled $4.1 million at September 30, 2021, compared with $3.7 million at June 30, 2021. The increase during the third quarter reflected an increase of $781,000 in non-performing loans offset by a decrease of $405,000 in other real estate owned. Nonperforming assets, which exclude accruing classified loans, totaled $3.3 million at September 30, 2021, or 0.20% of total assets compared to $2.9 million, or 0.18% during the prior quarter.

The allowance for loan losses decreased slightly to $14.8 million, or 1.39% of total loans at September 30, 2021 from $15.2 million, or 1.43% of total loans at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, which are supported by guarantees from the SBA, the allowance for loans losses were 1.42% of total loans at September 30, 2021.

Capital

Total shareholder equity increased to $152.3 million at September 30, 2021 from $149.1 million one quarter earlier. Shareholder equity relative to total assets was 9.29% and tangible shareholder equity relative to tangible assets was 7.26% at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $16.13 at September 30, 2021, an increase of 10.9% from September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 9.40%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 12.29%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.50%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.6 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 23 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website at www.myhsbi.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed acquisition of HSBI by VyStar, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the acquisition, the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," estimates," "potential," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements in this press release, or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed acquisition or to matters that may affect such proposed acquisition are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of HSBI or VyStar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, (1) disruption from the proposed acquisition with customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, (2) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the agreement, (3) the ability by the parties to obtain required governmental approvals of the acquisition (4) the failure of the closing conditions in the agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the acquisition, and (5) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions.

HSBI disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication (which statements speak only as of the date hereof), or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed combination or to matters that may affect such proposed combination, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. and its subsidiary disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Earnings: Net Interest Income $ 13,152 $ 12,727 $ 12,769 $ 12,530 $ 11,901 Net Income 3,503 2,869 4,333 977 901 Net Income excluding transaction costs 4,368 4,146 4,333 977 901 Per Share Data: Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.41 $ 0.62 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 0.60 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Diluted excluding transaction costs $ 0.60 $ 0.57 $ 0.60 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 6,976 6,967 6,956 6,924 6,921 Diluted 7,222 7,212 7,179 7,139 7,139 Period-end number of shares (1) 7,220 7,220 7,222 7,227 7,229 Book value per share (period-end) $ 21.91 $ 20.65 $ 20.18 $ 19.76 $ 19.62 Tangible book value per share (period-end) $ 16.13 $ 15.65 $ 15.16 $ 14.71 $ 14.54 Key Ratios (percent): Return on average assets 0.84 % 0.69 % 1.10 % 0.25 % 0.24 % Return on average assets excluding transaction costs 1.05 % 1.00 % 1.10 % 0.25 % 0.24 % Return on average tangible equity 12.15 % 10.34 % 16.28 % 3.66 % 3.44 % Return on average tangible equity excluding transaction costs 15.15 % 14.95 % 16.28 % 3.66 % 3.44 % Yield on interest earning assets 3.78 % 3.72 % 4.00 % 4.05 % 4.03 % Cost of funds 0.33 % 0.36 % 0.42 % 0.52 % 0.60 % Net interest margin 3.45 % 3.36 % 3.58 % 3.53 % 3.43 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans 3.28 % 3.26 % 3.48 % 3.50 % 3.67 % Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue 25.4 % 26.6 % 26.0 % 26.7 % 24.7 % Efficiency ratio 72.0 % 76.5 % 67.2 % 83.1 % 75.1 % Efficiency ratio excluding transaction costs 65.9 % 67.2 % 67.2 % 83.1 % 75.1 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.26 % 6.99 % 6.81 % 6.93 % 7.04 % Asset Quality (period-end): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.39 % 1.43 % 1.41 % 1.32 % 1.23 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 1.42 % 1.52 % 1.53 % 1.44 % 1.36 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 692.3 % 1113.0 % 731.0 % 143.1 % 118.6 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.24 % 0.79 % 1.04 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.12 % 0.04 % -0.43 % 0.19 % 0.15 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans 0.13 % 0.04 % -0.46 % 0.21 % 0.17 % Capital (period-end): Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios: CET1 12.29 % 12.32 % 12.02 % 11.95 % 12.10 % Tier 1 12.29 % 12.32 % 12.02 % 11.95 % 12.10 % Total 13.50 % 13.57 % 13.27 % 13.19 % 13.26 % Leverage 9.40 % 9.01 % 9.10 % 8.98 % 9.08 % Other (period-end): Branches 23 22 22 22 24 FTE 278 276 278 288 289 (1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.





HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Interest and dividend revenue: Loans, including fees $ 12,705 $ 12,592 $ 12,625 $ 12,938 $ 12,806 PPP loans, including fees 1,014 1,024 1,071 984 666 Investment securities 564 376 516 393 426 Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 107 79 55 61 76 Total interest and dividend revenue 14,390 14,071 14,267 14,376 13,974 Interest expense: Deposits 760 843 986 1,256 1,457 Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 8 6 10 15 21 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - - 1 Line of credit 192 124 110 181 196 Subordinated notes 198 290 310 310 313 Junior subordinated debentures 80 81 82 84 85 Total interest expense 1,238 1,344 1,498 1,846 2,073 Net interest income 13,152 12,727 12,769 12,530 11,901 Provision for loan losses - - - 1,700 2,550 Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 13,152 12,727 12,769 10,830 9,351 Noninterest revenue: Service charges and fees 1,571 1,291 1,285 1,574 1,433 Interchange and ATM fees 1,517 1,665 1,536 1,480 1,524 Gain on sale of SBA loans 652 738 906 924 275 Other 741 913 765 579 678 Total noninterest revenue 4,481 4,607 4,492 4,557 3,910 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,760 6,551 6,528 8,309 6,477 Occupancy and equipment 1,434 1,443 1,402 1,404 1,454 Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 27 165 7 391 113 Transaction costs 1,069 1,612 - - - Other 3,634 3,720 3,904 4,335 4,070 Total other operating expenses 12,924 13,491 11,841 14,439 12,114 Income before income tax expense 4,709 3,843 5,420 948 1,147 Income tax expense 1,206 974 1,087 (29 ) 246 Net income $ 3,503 $ 2,869 $ 4,333 $ 977 $ 901 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 6,976 6,967 6,956 6,924 6,921 Diluted 7,222 7,212 7,179 7,139 7,139 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.41 $ 0.62 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 0.60 $ 0.14 $ 0.13





HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended (Unaudited) (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Interest and dividend revenue: Loans, including fees $ 37,923 $ 39,118 PPP loans, including fees 3,109 1,189 Investment securities 1,456 1,438 Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 241 463 Total interest and dividend revenue 42,729 42,208 Interest expense: Deposits 2,589 5,152 Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 24 91 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 38 Line of credit 426 431 Subordinated debt 798 313 Junior subordinated debentures 244 300 Total interest expense 4,081 6,325 Net interest income 38,648 35,883 Provision for loan losses - 7,650 Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 38,648 28,233 Noninterest revenue: Service charges and fees 4,147 4,349 Interchange and ATM fees 4,719 4,219 Securities gains, net - 1,313 Gain on sale of SBA loans 2,296 887 Other 2,417 2,013 Total noninterest revenue 13,579 12,781 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 19,839 19,210 Occupancy and equipment 4,279 4,128 Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 198 805 Transaction costs 2,681 - Other 11,258 12,327 Total other operating expenses 38,255 36,470 Income before income tax expense 13,972 4,544 Income tax expense 3,267 1,079 Net income $ 10,705 $ 3,465 Weighted-average number of shares oustanding: Basic 6,968 6,906 Diluted 7,214 7,126 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.54 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 1.48 $ 0.49





HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 28,201 $ 27,722 $ 23,851 $ 29,092 $ 23,001 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 259,342 278,360 246,824 189,533 178,473 Cash and cash equivalents 287,543 306,082 270,675 218,625 201,474 Securities available for sale, at fair value 171,804 173,606 174,785 169,329 157,045 Other investments 786 786 786 1,203 1,203 Loans: Loans, excluding PPP loans 1,044,938 999,127 994,251 980,257 949,473 PPP loans 23,051 59,233 88,201 87,775 103,402 Allowance for loan losses (14,837 ) (15,159 ) (15,256 ) (14,117 ) (12,925 ) Loans, net 1,053,152 1,043,201 1,067,196 1,053,915 1,039,950 Premises and equipment, net 35,770 36,114 37,220 37,165 37,154 Bank owned life insurance 34,404 34,174 33,925 28,734 28,536 Other real estate owned 1,128 1,533 1,839 2,593 5,043 Goodwill 28,275 28,275 28,275 28,275 28,275 Core deposit intangible, net 7,521 7,758 7,995 8,232 8,470 Deferred tax asset, net 12,261 13,313 14,362 14,900 14,989 Other assets 7,366 7,423 8,140 8,219 8,058 Total Assets $ 1,640,010 $ 1,652,265 $ 1,645,198 $ 1,571,190 $ 1,530,197 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 490,341 $ 488,877 $ 479,653 $ 415,476 $ 427,389 Interest-bearing demand 259,811 270,380 269,517 283,009 237,710 Money market and savings 427,272 425,371 422,904 385,246 355,308 Time 237,292 250,839 261,710 278,825 290,521 Total deposits 1,414,716 1,435,467 1,433,784 1,362,556 1,310,928 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 23,424 15,241 13,413 13,187 15,407 Line of credit 23,688 22,688 14,688 14,688 24,688 Subordinated notes 8,674 13,165 19,656 19,646 19,637 Junior subordinated debentures 9,365 9,327 9,288 9,250 9,211 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,862 7,312 8,598 9,030 8,441 Total liabilities 1,487,729 1,503,200 1,499,427 1,428,357 1,388,312 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 702 702 702 702 702 Additional paid in capital 117,298 117,151 116,972 116,825 116,628 Retained earnings 34,689 31,186 28,316 23,983 23,007 Other comprehensive income (loss) (408 ) 26 (219 ) 1,323 1,548 Total Shareholders' Equity 152,281 149,065 145,771 142,833 141,885 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,640,010 $ 1,652,265 $ 1,645,198 $ 1,571,190 $ 1,530,197





HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Income before income tax expense (GAAP) $ 4,709 $ 3,843 $ 5,420 $ 948 $ 1,147 Provision for loan losses - - - 1,700 2,550 Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 27 165 7 391 113 Loss on sub-lease - - - 800 - Employee restructuring costs - - - 1,310 - Transaction costs 1,069 1,612 - - - PPP impact (1,014 ) (1,024 ) (1,396 ) (984 ) (666 ) Pre-tax core earnings $ 4,791 $ 4,596 $ 4,031 $ 4,165 $ 3,144





HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Portfolio (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Real estate loans: Construction and land development $ 154,487 $ 144,263 $ 152,889 $ 142,513 $ 136,313 Single-family residential 163,412 162,996 165,362 171,153 166,673 Commercial - owner occupied 275,220 260,186 266,258 259,592 255,277 Commercial - other 228,229 214,995 198,965 192,808 191,313 Multifamily 13,826 14,017 6,746 14,171 11,849 Total real estate loans 835,174 796,457 790,220 780,237 761,425 Commercial loans (not secured by real estate) 197,084 190,095 190,365 184,509 171,251 Consumer loans (not secured by real estate) 14,015 13,874 14,861 16,677 17,844 Gross loans 1,046,273 1,000,426 995,446 981,423 950,520 Unearned income (1,335 ) (1,299 ) (1,195 ) (1,166 ) (1,047 ) Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,044,938 $ 999,127 $ 994,251 $ 980,257 $ 949,473 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 PPP loans: Up to $50,000 $ 2,344 $ 7,033 $ 11,718 $ 11,701 $ 12,762 $50,001 - $150,000 3,936 15,438 24,231 23,448 27,371 $150,001 - $2 million 15,328 26,384 35,498 36,357 47,724 Greater than $2 million 2,155 11,963 17,953 17,953 17,953 Total PPP loans (1) 23,763 60,818 89,400 89,459 105,810 Unearned income (712 ) (1,585 ) (1,199 ) (1,684 ) (2,408 ) PPP loans, net of unearned income $ 23,051 $ 59,233 $ 88,201 $ 87,775 $ 103,402 (1) September 30, 2021 includes $17.8 million and $6.0 million of loans originated in 2021 and 2020, respectively.



