Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings of $3.5 million, or $0.49 Per Share

JONESBORO, Ga., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced quarterly net income of $3.5 million or $0.49 per diluted share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $2.9 million or $0.40 per diluted share for the prior quarter. Third quarter earnings included higher net interest income and lower operating expenses relative to the prior quarter, though expenses remain elevated from transaction costs associated with the pending acquisition by VyStar Credit Union.

Highlights of the Company’s results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and status of the VyStar Credit Union acquisition include the following:

  • All regulatory applications have been submitted and remain pending.
  • Pre-tax core earnings increased to $4.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $4.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income excluding transaction costs was $4.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 versus $4.1 million in the previous quarter.
  • Loans (excluding PPP) were up $45.8 million, or 4.6% from the previous quarter and $95.5 million, or 10.1% from the third quarter one year earlier.
  • Loan loss provisions remained at zero for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, reflecting the overall improved credit outlook.

“Earnings improved during the quarter, as we continue normal banking operations through the approval process of our acquisition by VyStar Credit Union,” said Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer. “While we have received shareholder approval in July, we are still waiting regulatory approvals from the FDIC, Georgia Department of Banking and Finance, the NCUA and Florida Office of Financial Regulation. We are very proud that the team remains focused on serving clients and delivering solid results during this transitionary period with VyStar.”

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income increased to $13.2 million during the third quarter of 2021 from $12.7 million in the second quarter. The Company’s reported net interest margin increased 9 basis points to 3.45% for the third quarter of 2021 from 3.36% for the preceding quarter. Net interest margin was positively impacted by the accretion of PPP related fees of approximately $904,000 and $825,000 for the third quarter and second quarter of 2021, respectively. The earning asset yield increased 6 basis points to 3.78% during the third quarter of 2021 while the cost of funds decreased 3 basis points to 0.33% over the same time frame. The net interest margin excluding PPP loans increased to 3.28% for the third quarter from 3.26% one quarter earlier primarily due to changes in earning asset mix.

Loan Loss Provisions

The Company did not recognize any loan loss provisions for the third quarter. Management believes the improved economic and pandemic climate has provided better clarity on the ability of borrowers to meet their loan obligations. As such, the current level of reserves is believed to be sufficient as of September 30, 2021.

Non-interest Income

Third quarter non-interest income decreased to $4.5 million from $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. Higher deposit service charges and fees were more than offset by lower interchange and ATM fees and gains on the sale of SBA loans.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense decreased $567,000 to $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $13.5 million the prior quarter. The third quarter included approximately $1.1 million in costs associated with the proposed transaction with VyStar Credit Union versus $1.6 million the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total assets declined to $1.64 billion at September 30, 2021, relative to $1.65 billion the previous quarter. Liquidity levels remained elevated, but cash and cash equivalents decreased $18.5 million to $287.5 million, from $306.1 million three months earlier. Securities available for sale decreased slightly by $1.8 million to $171.8 million at September 30, 2021 from $173.6 million three months earlier. Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $45.8 million to $1.04 billion at September 30, 2021 from $999.1 million at June 30, 2021. Meanwhile, PPP loans decreased to $23.1 million at September 30, 2021 from $59.2 million three months earlier.

Total deposits declined slightly to $1.41 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.44 billion one quarter earlier. Non-interest bearing deposits remain the largest component of the deposit portfolio representing 34.7% of total deposits followed by money market and savings deposits at 30.2%, interest-bearing demand deposits at 18.3% and time deposits at 16.8%.

Asset Quality

Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets and accruing classified loans, totaled $4.1 million at September 30, 2021, compared with $3.7 million at June 30, 2021. The increase during the third quarter reflected an increase of $781,000 in non-performing loans offset by a decrease of $405,000 in other real estate owned. Nonperforming assets, which exclude accruing classified loans, totaled $3.3 million at September 30, 2021, or 0.20% of total assets compared to $2.9 million, or 0.18% during the prior quarter.

The allowance for loan losses decreased slightly to $14.8 million, or 1.39% of total loans at September 30, 2021 from $15.2 million, or 1.43% of total loans at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, which are supported by guarantees from the SBA, the allowance for loans losses were 1.42% of total loans at September 30, 2021.

Capital

Total shareholder equity increased to $152.3 million at September 30, 2021 from $149.1 million one quarter earlier. Shareholder equity relative to total assets was 9.29% and tangible shareholder equity relative to tangible assets was 7.26% at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $16.13 at September 30, 2021, an increase of 10.9% from September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 9.40%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 12.29%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.50%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.6 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 23 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website at www.myhsbi.com.

Forward Looking Statements: 
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed acquisition of HSBI by VyStar, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the acquisition, the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," estimates," "potential," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements in this press release, or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed acquisition or to matters that may affect such proposed acquisition are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of HSBI or VyStar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, (1) disruption from the proposed acquisition with customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, (2) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the agreement, (3) the ability by the parties to obtain required governmental approvals of the acquisition (4) the failure of the closing conditions in the agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the acquisition, and (5) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions.

HSBI disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication (which statements speak only as of the date hereof), or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed combination or to matters that may affect such proposed combination, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. and its subsidiary disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT
Leonard A. Moreland                           Philip F. Resch
Chief Executive Officer                        Chief Financial Officer

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.
101 North Main Street
P.O. Box 935
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 824-9934



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Financial Highlights     
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)     
      
 Three Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
 20212021202120202020
Earnings:     
Net Interest Income$13,152 $12,727 $12,769 $12,530 $11,901 
Net Income 3,503  2,869  4,333  977  901 
Net Income excluding transaction costs 4,368  4,146  4,333  977  901 
      
Per Share Data:     
Earnings per share:     
Basic$0.50 $0.41 $0.62 $0.14 $0.13 
Diluted$0.49 $0.40 $0.60 $0.14 $0.13 
Diluted excluding transaction costs$0.60 $0.57 $0.60 $0.14 $0.13 
Weighted average number of shares:     
Basic 6,976  6,967  6,956  6,924  6,921 
Diluted 7,222  7,212  7,179  7,139  7,139 
Period-end number of shares (1) 7,220  7,220  7,222  7,227  7,229 
Book value per share (period-end)$21.91 $20.65 $20.18 $19.76 $19.62 
Tangible book value per share (period-end)$16.13 $15.65 $15.16 $14.71 $14.54 
      
Key Ratios (percent):     
Return on average assets 0.84% 0.69% 1.10% 0.25% 0.24%
Return on average assets excluding transaction costs 1.05% 1.00% 1.10% 0.25% 0.24%
Return on average tangible equity 12.15% 10.34% 16.28% 3.66% 3.44%
Return on average tangible equity excluding transaction costs 15.15% 14.95% 16.28% 3.66% 3.44%
Yield on interest earning assets 3.78% 3.72% 4.00% 4.05% 4.03%
Cost of funds 0.33% 0.36% 0.42% 0.52% 0.60%
Net interest margin 3.45% 3.36% 3.58% 3.53% 3.43%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans 3.28% 3.26% 3.48% 3.50% 3.67%
Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue 25.4% 26.6% 26.0% 26.7% 24.7%
Efficiency ratio 72.0% 76.5% 67.2% 83.1% 75.1%
Efficiency ratio excluding transaction costs 65.9% 67.2% 67.2% 83.1% 75.1%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.26% 6.99% 6.81% 6.93% 7.04%
      
Asset Quality (period-end):     
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.39% 1.43% 1.41% 1.32% 1.23%
Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 1.42% 1.52% 1.53% 1.44% 1.36%
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 692.3% 1113.0% 731.0% 143.1% 118.6%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20% 0.18% 0.24% 0.79% 1.04%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.12% 0.04% -0.43% 0.19% 0.15%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans 0.13% 0.04% -0.46% 0.21% 0.17%
      
Capital (period-end):     
Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios:    
CET1 12.29% 12.32% 12.02% 11.95% 12.10%
Tier 1 12.29% 12.32% 12.02% 11.95% 12.10%
Total 13.50% 13.57% 13.27% 13.19% 13.26%
Leverage 9.40% 9.01% 9.10% 8.98% 9.08%
      
Other (period-end):     
Branches 23  22  22  22  24 
FTE 278  276  278  288  289 
      
(1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.   
    


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Consolidated Statements of Income     
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)    
      
 Three Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
 2021202120212020 2020
Interest and dividend revenue:     
Loans, including fees$12,705$12,592$12,625$12,938 $12,806
PPP loans, including fees 1,014 1,024 1,071 984  666
Investment securities 564 376 516 393  426
Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 107 79 55 61  76
Total interest and dividend revenue 14,390 14,071 14,267 14,376  13,974
      
Interest expense:     
Deposits 760 843 986 1,256  1,457
Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 8 6 10 15  21
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - -  1
Line of credit 192 124 110 181  196
Subordinated notes 198 290 310 310  313
Junior subordinated debentures 80 81 82 84  85
Total interest expense 1,238 1,344 1,498 1,846  2,073
      
Net interest income 13,152 12,727 12,769 12,530  11,901
Provision for loan losses - - - 1,700  2,550
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 13,152 12,727 12,769 10,830  9,351
      
Noninterest revenue:     
Service charges and fees 1,571 1,291 1,285 1,574  1,433
Interchange and ATM fees 1,517 1,665 1,536 1,480  1,524
Gain on sale of SBA loans 652 738 906 924  275
Other 741 913 765 579  678
Total noninterest revenue 4,481 4,607 4,492 4,557  3,910
      
Operating expenses:     
Salaries and employee benefits 6,760 6,551 6,528 8,309  6,477
Occupancy and equipment 1,434 1,443 1,402 1,404  1,454
Other real estate expenses, including losses     
on sales and impairments, net 27 165 7 391  113
Transaction costs 1,069 1,612 - -  -
Other 3,634 3,720 3,904 4,335  4,070
Total other operating expenses 12,924 13,491 11,841 14,439  12,114
Income before income tax expense 4,709 3,843 5,420 948  1,147
Income tax expense 1,206 974 1,087 (29) 246
Net income$3,503$2,869$4,333$977 $901
      
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:     
Basic 6,976 6,967 6,956 6,924  6,921
Diluted 7,222 7,212 7,179 7,139  7,139
      
Earnings per share:     
Basic$0.50$0.41$0.62$0.14 $0.13
Diluted$0.49$0.40$0.60$0.14 $0.13
      


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income  
(in thousands, except per share data)  
   
   
 Nine Months Ended
 (Unaudited)(Unaudited)
 September 30,September 30,
 20212020
Interest and dividend revenue:  
Loans, including fees$37,923$39,118
PPP loans, including fees 3,109 1,189
Investment securities 1,456 1,438
Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 241 463
Total interest and dividend revenue 42,729 42,208
   
Interest expense:  
Deposits 2,589 5,152
Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 24 91
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 38
Line of credit 426 431
Subordinated debt 798 313
Junior subordinated debentures 244 300
Total interest expense 4,081 6,325
   
Net interest income 38,648 35,883
Provision for loan losses - 7,650
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 38,648 28,233
   
Noninterest revenue:  
Service charges and fees 4,147 4,349
Interchange and ATM fees 4,719 4,219
Securities gains, net - 1,313
Gain on sale of SBA loans 2,296 887
Other 2,417 2,013
Total noninterest revenue 13,579 12,781
   
Operating expenses:  
Salaries and employee benefits 19,839 19,210
Occupancy and equipment 4,279 4,128
Other real estate expenses, including losses  
on sales and impairments, net 198 805
Transaction costs 2,681 -
Other 11,258 12,327
Total other operating expenses 38,255 36,470
Income before income tax expense 13,972 4,544
Income tax expense 3,267 1,079
Net income$10,705$3,465
   
Weighted-average number of shares oustanding:  
Basic 6,968 6,906
Diluted 7,214 7,126
   
Earnings per share:  
Basic$1.54$0.50
Diluted$1.48$0.49
   


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY    
Consolidated Balance Sheets      
(in thousands)      
       
 (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited) (Unaudited) 
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30, 
 20212021202120202020 
Assets      
Cash and due from banks$28,201 $27,722 $23,851 $29,092 $23,001  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 259,342  278,360  246,824  189,533  178,473  
Cash and cash equivalents 287,543  306,082  270,675  218,625  201,474  
Securities available for sale, at fair value 171,804  173,606  174,785  169,329  157,045  
Other investments 786  786  786  1,203  1,203  
Loans:      
Loans, excluding PPP loans 1,044,938  999,127  994,251  980,257  949,473  
PPP loans 23,051  59,233  88,201  87,775  103,402  
Allowance for loan losses (14,837) (15,159) (15,256) (14,117) (12,925) 
Loans, net 1,053,152  1,043,201  1,067,196  1,053,915  1,039,950  
       
Premises and equipment, net 35,770  36,114  37,220  37,165  37,154  
Bank owned life insurance 34,404  34,174  33,925  28,734  28,536  
Other real estate owned 1,128  1,533  1,839  2,593  5,043  
Goodwill 28,275  28,275  28,275  28,275  28,275  
Core deposit intangible, net 7,521  7,758  7,995  8,232  8,470  
Deferred tax asset, net 12,261  13,313  14,362  14,900  14,989  
Other assets 7,366  7,423  8,140  8,219  8,058  
Total Assets$1,640,010 $1,652,265 $1,645,198 $1,571,190 $1,530,197  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing$490,341 $488,877 $479,653 $415,476 $427,389  
Interest-bearing demand 259,811  270,380  269,517  283,009  237,710  
Money market and savings 427,272  425,371  422,904  385,246  355,308  
Time 237,292  250,839  261,710  278,825  290,521  
Total deposits 1,414,716  1,435,467  1,433,784  1,362,556  1,310,928  
       
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 23,424  15,241  13,413  13,187  15,407  
Line of credit 23,688  22,688  14,688  14,688  24,688  
Subordinated notes 8,674  13,165  19,656  19,646  19,637  
Junior subordinated debentures 9,365  9,327  9,288  9,250  9,211  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,862  7,312  8,598  9,030  8,441  
Total liabilities 1,487,729  1,503,200  1,499,427  1,428,357  1,388,312  
       
Shareholders' Equity      
Common stock 702  702  702  702  702  
Additional paid in capital 117,298  117,151  116,972  116,825  116,628  
Retained earnings 34,689  31,186  28,316  23,983  23,007  
Other comprehensive income (loss) (408) 26  (219) 1,323  1,548  
Total Shareholders' Equity 152,281  149,065  145,771  142,833  141,885  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$1,640,010 $1,652,265 $1,645,198 $1,571,190 $1,530,197  
       


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation     
(Unaudited) (in thousands)     
      
 Three Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
 20212021202120202020
Income before income tax expense (GAAP)$4,709 $3,843 $5,420 $948 $1,147 
Provision for loan losses -  -  -  1,700  2,550 
Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 27  165  7  391  113 
Loss on sub-lease -  -  -  800  - 
Employee restructuring costs -  -  -  1,310  - 
Transaction costs 1,069  1,612  -  -  - 
PPP impact (1,014) (1,024) (1,396) (984) (666)
Pre-tax core earnings$4,791 $4,596 $4,031 $4,165 $3,144 
      


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Loan Portfolio     
(Unaudited) (in thousands)     
   
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
 20212021202120202020
Real estate loans:     
Construction and land development$154,487 $144,263 $152,889 $142,513 $136,313 
Single-family residential 163,412  162,996  165,362  171,153  166,673 
Commercial - owner occupied 275,220  260,186  266,258  259,592  255,277 
Commercial - other 228,229  214,995  198,965  192,808  191,313 
Multifamily 13,826  14,017  6,746  14,171  11,849 
Total real estate loans 835,174  796,457  790,220  780,237  761,425 
Commercial loans (not secured by real estate) 197,084  190,095  190,365  184,509  171,251 
Consumer loans (not secured by real estate) 14,015  13,874  14,861  16,677  17,844 
Gross loans 1,046,273  1,000,426  995,446  981,423  950,520 
Unearned income (1,335) (1,299) (1,195) (1,166) (1,047)
Loans, net of unearned income$1,044,938 $999,127 $994,251 $980,257 $949,473 
      
      
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
 20212021202120202020
PPP loans:     
Up to $50,000$2,344 $7,033 $11,718 $11,701 $12,762 
$50,001 - $150,000 3,936  15,438  24,231  23,448  27,371 
$150,001 - $2 million 15,328  26,384  35,498  36,357  47,724 
Greater than $2 million 2,155  11,963  17,953  17,953  17,953 
Total PPP loans (1) 23,763  60,818  89,400  89,459  105,810 
Unearned income (712) (1,585) (1,199) (1,684) (2,408)
PPP loans, net of unearned income$23,051 $59,233 $88,201 $87,775 $103,402 
      
(1) September 30, 2021 includes $17.8 million and $6.0 million of loans originated in 2021 and 2020, respectively.  
   


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY    
Asset Quality Information      
(Unaudited) (in thousands)      
    
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30, 
 20212021202120202020 
Classified assets:      
Nonperforming loans$2,143 $1,362 $2,087 $9,866 $10,902  
Other real estate owned 1,128  1,533  1,839  2,593  5,043  
Total nonperforming assets 3,271  2,895  3,926  12,459  15,945  
Accruing classified loans 804  811  835  888  1,634  
Total classified assets$4,075 $3,706 $4,761 $13,347 $17,579  
       
Classified assets to HSB Tier 1 capital plus ALL 2.5% 2.3% 3.1% 8.9% 11.9% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20% 0.18% 0.24% 0.79% 1.04% 
       
Allowance for loan losses:      
Balance at beginning of period$15,159 $15,256 $14,117 $12,925 $10,772  
Provision for loan losses -  -  -  1,700  2,550  
Charge-offs (403) (195) (198) (860) (403) 
Recoveries 81  98  1,337  352  6  
Balance at end of period$14,837 $15,159 $15,256 $14,117 $12,925  
       
Loans, excluding PPP loans$1,044,938 $999,127 $994,251 $980,257 $949,473  
PPP loans 23,051  59,233  88,201  87,775  103,402  
Performing past due loans 3,541  1,464  2,500  2,472  2,193  
Allowance as % of loans 1.39% 1.43% 1.41% 1.32% 1.23% 
Allowance as % of loans, excluding PPP loans 1.42% 1.52% 1.53% 1.44% 1.36% 
Allowance as a % of nonperforming loans 692.3% 1113.0% 731.0% 143.1% 118.6% 
Average loans, excluding PPP loans 1,017,213  993,346  988,230  960,808  947,177  
Average PPP loans 40,910  77,325  83,489  100,725  102,396  
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.12% 0.04% -0.43% 0.19% 0.15% 
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans 0.13% 0.04% -0.46% 0.21% 0.17% 