SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jabz Boxing, the leading boxing-inspired fitness concept, announced today the grand opening of its first location in Maryland will be held on Saturday, November 6 from 10am-12pm.



Gritty boxing gym meets luxury boutique studio, Jabz is a full-body circuit style workout utilizing boxing-inspired exercises focusing on fitness, not fighters. Jabz provides a curated experience in a real boxing environment complete with a custom-designed ring and 250+ pieces of equipment.

The new studio is located at 520 Baltimore Pike in Bel Air, MD and is owned and managed by Harford County resident Helen O’Keefe. A former educator, O’Keefe and her family have always been active in sports and committed to a healthy lifestyle. This passion eventually led her to the Jabz workout concept.

“I’m very excited to bring Jabz and all it has to offer to Bel Air,” said O’Keefe. “The Jabz workout concept and culture are built on confidence, strength and inclusivity and I look forward to joining this supportive fitness community.”

The grand opening celebration will feature a DJ, refreshments, giveaways, and more. The opening ceremony moment will take place at 10:30, when O’Keefe will officially welcome the community and invite attendees to tour the studio.

Now through November 6th, Jabz Boxing is offering Founding Memberships at the Bel Air location for a lifetime fee of $109/month.

For updates, follow @JabzBoxing on Instagram and Facebook.

Based in Scottsdale, Jabz is the industry’s leading boxing-inspired fitness concept due to its high intensity, results-driven workouts, and strong sense of community. Earlier this year, Jabz Boxing announced a rebranding with a modernized look and revamped messaging, and the recent addition of Bert Albertse as the new brand president gives Jabz additional leadership and brand power as it prepares to open additional locations in Florida and Texas later this year.

“Jabz is a competitive market leading brand in the boxercise industry with a truly unique approach to a fun and holistic workout in a highly supportive environment,” said Jabz Boxing Brand President Bertus Albertse. “We’re thrilled to support Helen as she introduces this exciting, one-of-a-kind workout to Bel Air and its surrounding neighborhoods.”

About Jabz Boxing

At Jabz Boxing, our signature boxing-inspired circuit incorporates kickboxing, cardio, plyometrics, agility, and functional training exercises for a workout that constantly challenges your body and your mind. We're a little bit gritty, a little bit luxury, and utterly unlike anything else out there. We've got the best coaches in the business, nationally certified personal trainers, or group fitness instructors with additional training in boxing technique and motivational skills, along with top-of-the-line equipment and amenities. Since Jabz began franchising in 2013, its network has grown to more than 15 franchise locations, with studios currently in development in Florida and Texas.

Jabz Boxing invites everyone, from beginners to die-hard athletes, to hop in the ring with its tagline and promise: "Come as you are, leave stronger." To learn more about Jabz Boxing, or its franchising opportunities, visit www.jabzboxing.com.