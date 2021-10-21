ThreatMark Attracts Additional Funding; Appoints Daniel Rawlings as New CEO & President to Lead the Next Phase of Expansion & Growth

PRAGUE, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreatMark, provider of the most advanced online fraud prevention solution in the market, has completed a new $3M funding round led by Springtide Ventures, and also strengthened its executive leadership in order to continue expansion throughout European and North American markets.

Major online businesses impacted by digital fraud, such as those in the Financial Services Industry, benefit from ThreatMark's AI-powered behavior profiling technology to enable secure customer experiences across all digital channels. This technology leverages innovative fraud prevention & threat detection, combining advanced behavioral biometrics, real-time transaction risk monitoring & analysis, and comprehensive cybersecurity expertise.

ThreatMark's new CEO & President Daniel Rawlings commented on the news: "The increasingly sophisticated nature of modern threats and fraud require innovative solutions like ThreatMark. I'm impressed by ThreatMark's track record of helping customers solve their fraud & compliance challenges. It's an honor to lead such a great company, and I look forward to expanding upon our successes and more globally deliver ThreatMark's advanced fraud prevention solutions into the market, with an initial emphasis on Europe and North America."

Michal Tresner, ThreatMark's co-founder, who continues with the company as Chairman of the Board and also assumes the position of Chief Product Officer & Head of Solution Strategy, said: "Dan's appointment is the result of an extensive global talent search we conducted to find just the right person, and I am delighted to have Dan join the company. The experience, industry expertise and relationship network that Dan brings to ThreatMark is a big step forward for us. Now we're stronger and better equipped to help our customers around the world succeed in preventing digital fraud both today and in the future."

"Building an innovative, scalable & high-performance fraud prevention solution that covers a broad variety of online fraud in the rapidly-evolving digital landscape has always been at the heart of our solution vision," said Kryštof Hilar, ThreatMark's co-founder and CTO. "Dan's leadership and the additional resources will enable us to do just that."

David Marek from Springtide Ventures commented: "Solving digital fraud is critical for the financial services industry and other online businesses globally. ThreatMark is perfectly positioned to lead the market with their advanced solution. We are pleased to welcome Dan to the ThreatMark team and stand firmly behind them to help enable their planned expansion and growth."

About ThreatMark

Founded in 2015, ThreatMark brings trust in the digital world through advanced fraud prevention solution built on extensive cybersecurity know-how and the latest advancements in AI & Data Analytics. ThreatMark's solution processes a comprehensive set of data to continuously monitor user identities & their intentions while protecting from sophisticated digital fraud. Learn more at www.threatmark.com.

About Daniel Rawlings

Daniel is an experienced business leader and C-level executive in the software & technology industry, with a proven track record of delivering outstanding growth, customer success & winning culture. In his 20+ years of executive leadership roles, including CEO, CRO, and CCO, Dan has helped companies large & small to rapidly achieve new levels of growth and success. To learn more about Dan visit - www.linkedin.com/in/danielrawlings1

About Springtide Ventures

Springtide Ventures focuses on supporting companies with global ambitions, whose services and products are based on or closely related to information technology (IT), especially in the areas of Cloud infrastructure, Cybersecurity and Big Data. So far, the fund has invested in more than 10 Czech and Israeli companies. The fund holds stakes in Cognni, PlainID, ThreatMark and others.

