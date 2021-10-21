Elgato Partners with Snap to Bring Snap Lenses to Mobile Webcam App EpocCam

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elgato, a leading provider of hardware and software for streamers and content creators, along with parent company Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), today announced a new partnership with Snap to bring the popular Augmented Reality Snap Lenses to EpocCam, the iOS app that turns your phone into a high-definition webcam for use with PC or Mac. This collaboration marks the first time that Snap Lenses have been integrated into a mobile webcam app, opening up vast new possibilities for adding AR effects to streams and video content.



With Snap Lenses, EpocCam video feeds are enhanced in real time with eye-catching Augmented Reality backgrounds, artwork, filters, and visual effects. Lenses invite the Elgato community to further express themselves in a creative and fun way.

“This partnership reinforces our ongoing commitment to providing innovative and creative new features for streamers and content creators,” said Julian Fest, SVP and GM of Elgato. “EpocCam enables anyone to make high-quality video content without breaking the bank on expensive equipment, and we’re happy that Snap is working with us to enrich that experience even further.”

At launch, Elgato will offer 15 custom-themed Snap Lenses in EpocCam, with more to be added in the future. These lenses range from virtual backgrounds that place you in imaginative backdrops and locales, to AR effects that turn you into a pirate or give you animal ears, to customizable filters like sepia tones or pixelations that help match your EpocCam video feed to your style and personality.

Thanks to Snap Lenses, EpocCam feeds can come to life with AR experiences that open up a whole new digital dimension for webcams.

Availability

Snap Lenses are now available in the EpocCam app. To try out the lenses, download EpocCam for free from the iOS Store. Upgrade to the fully-featured EpocCam Pro for $7.99.

Web Pages

For more information on EpocCam, please visit: https://elgato.com/epoccam

EpocCam can be downloaded from the Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/epoccam-webcam-for-mac-and-pc/id449133483

Video

The video showcasing Snap Lenses on EpocCam can be found at the link below:

https://youtu.be/hoHT2eFePoA

About CORSAIR & Elgato

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

In 2018, CORSAIR acquired Elgato, the leading provider of hardware and software for content creators. With decades of experience in video technology, Elgato engineers premium capture cards, studio controllers and accessories that empower anyone to produce professional content for worldwide audiences on Twitch, YouTube, Mixer and Facebook. Together, CORSAIR and Elgato offer a comprehensive range of cutting-edge products for gamers and creators alike.

