Fitness Metaverse OliveX (BVI) Raises US$1.7M in Strategic Round

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliveX (BVI) Limited ("OliveX (BVI)"), a leader in gamified fitness metaverses and developer of viral fitness apps and technologies such as Zombies, Run!, KARA Smart Fitness, and 22 Pushups, has concluded a strategic round of funding. With Animoca Brands leading the round, OliveX (BVI) is set to supercharge its development roadmap for the fitness-focused metaverse.

The new capital will be used for the upcoming mobile app release of Dustland Runner, to add additional content to its games, create unique in-game NFTs, and develop new app integrations with $DOSE, the native token of the ecosystem. Dustland Runner, a brand-new audio adventure game for runners, is built on the success of the company's Zombies, Run! app, which is available on iOS and Android, and has over a million players.

In this strategic sound, OliveX (BVI) received commitments for a total of US$1,700,000, including from its major shareholder, Animoca Brands, and major institutions in the industry, including GBV Capital, Double Peak Group, SkyVision Capital, Formless Capital, Darkpool Ventures Limited, The Spartan Group, Bonfire, Chingon Ventures, Eden Digital Holdings PTE LTD., MADworld Limited, One Football, Blocore, Blockhy.pe, PANONY, SMO Capital, as well as industry experts such as Sébastien Borget of The Sandbox, Gabby Dizon of Yield Guild Games, and Tony Guoga of Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

These industry heavyweights and innovative leaders have backed and built some of the best products in the play-to-earn and crypto gaming space. Together, they form a strong support network and foundation for OliveX (BVI).

OliveX (BVI) is building a fitness metaverse where players can work out at home, in the gym, or outdoors to earn in-game rewards. The strategic round funding for OliveX (BVI) reflects recognition of the team's capability to deliver a cutting-edge metaverse for blockchain-based fitness.

OliveX (BVI) CEO Keith Rumjahn said, "We're extremely humbled by the support we have received from our strategic investors. With their combined resources and our dedication, we will be able to further develop and optimize our fitness metaverse. We are revolutionizing the fitness industry by bringing it into the metaverse powered by Web3 technology."

The OliveX (BVI) team has recently made official announcements regarding the IDO offerings of the $DOSE token on 2 platforms, namely Chainboost, and Polkastarter. Details regarding the $DOSE token listing are expected to be available within 2021.

For more information about the developments of Dustland Runner and the $DOSE token, please refer to the official website.

About OliveX (BVI) and the $DOSE token

OliveX (BVI) is building a fitness metaverse where players can work out at home, in the gym, or outdoors to gain in-game rewards. These experiences are linked together by $DOSE, the native token of the OliveX (BVI) ecosystem, which can be obtained as a reward in one experience and spent in another. $DOSE is an ERC-20-compatible fungible token of purchase, utility and action that serves as the central in-game currency of OliveX's gamified fitness metaverse. Dustland Runner is the first blockchain game in which the $DOSE token can be obtained, following with various products under the OliveX (BVI) fitness meterverse. The mission is to create the "sweat-to-win" gameplay where users can gain health benefits and enjoy the benefits of blockchain gaming, including true digital ownership over assets and play-to-earn potential. To learn more, visit www.olivex.ai

Official $DOSE website: https://www.dosetoken.com

Media Contact

Connie Yeh

Digital Marketing Executive

conniey@olivex.ai

Related Images











Image 1: Fitness Metaverse OliveX (BVI) Raises US$1.7M in Strategic Round









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment