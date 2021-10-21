Stratos Joins Hands With SoMee Social to Decentralize Social Media

Montreal, Canada, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Stratos officially announces their long-term strategic partnership with SoMee.Social to integrate Stratos Data Mesh to SoMee’s social media platform. Stratos is the next generation of decentralized Data Mesh that provides a scalable, reliable, self-balanced storage, database, and computation network. SoMee is a gamified blockchain social hub with a privacy dashboard & multiple monetization options redefining Social Media. This partnership will enable SoMee to accelerate the true decentralization development of their platform powered by Stratos’s all-in-one decentralized infrastructure.

With the recent launch of Stratos Decentralized Storage Testnet, SoMee will be the first project to test SDS’s storage performance and CDN capabilities. SoMee will shift its infrastructure over to Stratos over a period of 5 years, starting with SDS early next year. SDS is a highly fault-tolerant system, suitable for deployment on various servers or personal computers. It can provide high-throughput data access and is very suitable for large-scale data applications. SDS allows the high speed of accessing of SoMee users’ data, information, and content from texts, graphics to videos in a fully decentralized manner.

The SoMee and Stratos partnership is a perfect match. SoMee’s goal is to bring a new standard to social media enabling users to have - privacy, content control, and security. This perfectly aligns with Stratos’s own vision that all data should be owned only by users and protected by the network. Stratos decentralized cloud solution provides a trustful base to achieve SoMee’s goal and maximize users’ experiences seamlessly in a decentralized manner. Building its application on top of Stratos network ensures SoMee focuses on the development of the social media platform without having to worry about the infrastructure. Stratos network guarantees all the goals of decentralizing SoMee are taken care of at the infrastructure level.

The Facebook Outage that occurred early this month definitely makes a case for decentralized social platforms and SoMee is the leading decentralized alternative having been featured several times filmed at the NASDAQ and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Stratos’ core objective is to provide a fully decentralized infrastructure, which ensures any Dapps built on Stratos are always LIVE. The unique design of Stratos network with three consensus algorithms working together ensures that the infrastructure is trustful and unbreakable.

Both teams at Stratos and SoMee share the same vision in protecting users’ data privacy, freedom of speech, and content ownership in this ever-growing digital economy. SoMee redefines social media by allowing users to manage their own data and benefit from sharing what they choose with advertisers, in addition to post rewards. Stratos reformulates the infrastructure by fully decentralizing the core infrastructure services which include decentralized storage, database, and computation. Together, SoMee and Stratos will bring a promising future of a social network owned and governed by its users.

Stratos is proud to team up with SoMee Social to pioneer the world’s first fully decentralized social media platform made possible with Stratos’ one-of-a-kind decentralized cloud solution.

“As the Web3 decentralized infrastructure provider, Stratos believes the equal rights and data ownership brought by the decentralized world will greatly accelerate and boost the new social media. Genuinely, Stratos shares the same value with SoMee and is confident to help SoMee to redefine social media for privacy, monetization, and control, free the voice of freedom for the people through a solid layer0 infrastructure. ” -- Bin Zhu, Founder of Stratos

SoMee and Stratos will leverage each other in other ways as well including marketing, aiding node infrastructure and sharing partner connections to propel both projects forward and to the moon!

About Stratos

Stratos is the next generation of decentralized Data Mesh that provides a scalable, reliable, self-balanced storage, database, and computation network. Stratos is born for scaling blockchain process capacity while retaining the decentralized benefits of a distributed protocol including trustlessness, traceability, verifiability, privacy, and other competitive strengths.

Stratos is best positioned to support data storage and adoption for developers and users in this ever-expanding digital economy. Stratos strives to make decentralized data adoption easier for the blockchain industry and Web 3.0.

