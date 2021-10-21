Proactive news headlines including SUDA Pharmaceuticals, KGL Resources, Red 5 Ltd and Alicanto Minerals

Sydney, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:SUD), in partnership with Teva Pharmaceuticals, has secured approval from the Chilean Ministry of Health to register lead product, ZolpiMist™ for the treatment of short-term insomnia in adults. Click here

KGL Resources Ltd (ASX:KGL) has notched up high-grade copper hits in final assay results from resource development drilling at Bellbird deposit within the Jervois Project in Australia's Northern Territory. Click here

Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) is on track to join the list of Australian mid-tier gold producers in 2022, as its King of the Hills Gold Project in Western Australia nears commissioning. Click here

Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) has maintained a Speculative Buy rating with a A$0.25 price target by PAC Partners after drilling returned high-grade zinc and silver intersections described as "exceptional" that further strengthen the potential of Sala Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Sweden. Click here

Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR), an iron and base metals explorer, has moved to expand its assets in the Hamersley Iron Ore Province of Western Australia by applying for an additional, third exploration licence in the world’s largest iron ore production district. Click here

Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) has kicked off its maiden 2,500-metre diamond drilling program at the Blackcraig Lead-Zinc-Silver Project within the Crown Estate in Dumfries and Galloway, southern Scotland. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has been awarded a grant of $150,000 to conduct exploratory drilling at its Silver Swan North Project in Western Australia. Click here

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME)’s ordinary shares have been admitted to trade on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange plc. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has enhanced the skillset of its board by appointing resources sector veteran Neville Gardiner as a non-executive director, as the company continues to develop and construct the Abra Base Metals Mine in Western Australia. Click here

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has been working closely with the indigenous communities of WA to help foster the economic capacity of remote Aboriginal and other communities in the north-eastern Goldfields region over the long term. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has added further high-grade gold intersections at its 3.35 million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, including 2 metres at 102.39 g/t gold. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has had another “extremely active and positive period” in the September quarter, with drilling programs delivering positive results at its flagship 100%-owned Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) in Western Australia. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has partnered with Circulor Ltd, a UK-headquartered industry leader in supply chain traceability, to establish a full Nickel and Cathode Precursor (PCAM) traceability system with dynamic carbon dioxide equivalent and environmental, social and governance tracking for its Vietnam Ta Khoa assets, a first in South-East Asia. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has gained direct financial support from some of the biggest players in the video game market through its successful US$65 million (A$87.7 million) capital raise, conducted at a pre-money valuation of US$2.2 billion. Click here

Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) has commissioned a detailed gravity survey over one of the two tenements in the Yalardy area, Sebastian, east of Shark Bay in Western Australia. Click here

European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR) has advanced its definitive feasibility study (DFS) for Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria with the appointment of the leading consultant for the study, DRA Global. The DFS is already fully funded and ready to proceed. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com