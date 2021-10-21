Senti Bio CEO Appointed to The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine 2022 Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Bio, a leading gene circuit company, today announced that its co-founder and chief executive officer, Tim Lu, MD, PhD, has been appointed to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s (ARM) 2022 Board of Directors.



“ARM envisions a world where advanced therapies are able to successfully alter current medical practices by treating the root causes of disease and disorders—and I am honored to support this mission,” said Dr. Lu. “We are witnessing an era of unprecedented innovation and growth in this field, particularly in the areas of cell and gene therapy, and I look forward to working with ARM’s board members of accomplished scientists and leaders to continue to support and inspire ARM’s mission.”

Lu added, “I believe that cell and gene therapies have the potential to truly revolutionize the practice of medicine and, at Senti, we are proud to be a part of this exciting convergence of science and technology. 2021 has been an incredible year for our company so far: we initiated two partnerships in gene circuit-enabled cell and gene therapies, presented a suite of new data supporting our proprietary off-the-shelf NK cell programs at major conferences, and commenced the buildout of a wholly-owned cell therapy manufacturing facility. These are significant steps toward developing smarter medicines for patients using our gene circuit platform.”

"We are pleased to welcome Tim Lu, CEO of Senti Biosciences, to the ARM Board of Directors," said Janet Lambert, CEO of ARM. "Our sector is poised to shape healthcare for years to come and our Board will be instrumental in advancing the delivery of transformative therapies for patients globally, while helping to eradicate barriers and legacy policies that could slow access.”

About ARM and its Executive Committee and Board of Directors

ARM’s Executive Committee and Board of Directors oversee the formation and execution of ARM’s strategic priorities and focus areas over the coming year. Each group is held to an annual reelection or rotation process, with nominations and approval by the ARM membership and current Board. ARM promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives to advance regenerative medicines, which includes cell therapies, gene therapies and tissue-based therapies. Early products to market have demonstrated profound benefits that are helping thousands of patients worldwide. Hundreds of additional product candidates contribute to a robust pipeline of potentially life-changing regenerative medicines and advanced therapies.

About Senti Bio

Our mission is to create a new generation of smarter medicines that outmaneuver complex diseases in ways previously inconceivable. To accomplish this mission, we are building a synthetic biology platform that we believe may enable us to program next-generation cell and gene therapies with what we refer to as “gene circuits.” These gene circuits, which are created from novel and proprietary combinations of DNA sequences, are designed to reprogram cells with biological logic to sense inputs, compute decisions and respond to their cellular environments. We aim to design gene circuits to improve the “intelligence” of cell and gene therapies in order to enhance their therapeutic effectiveness against a broad range of diseases that conventional medicines do not readily address. For more information, please visit the Senti Bio website at https://www.sentibio.com .

