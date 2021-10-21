Neovasc Reducer™ Featured in Polish Heart Journal

Publication Highlights Device Success in Chronic Total Occlusions of the Right Coronary Artery

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN) today announced that the Neovasc Reducer™ (“Reducer”) is featured in an article published in the latest issue of the Polish Heart Journal. Entitled “Efficacy of Coronary Sinus Reducer Implantation in Patients with Chronic Total Occlusion of the Right Coronary Artery,” the article’s first author is Miha Mrak, M.D., University Medical Centre Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The publication provides new information relating to the use of the Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina in patients with chronic total occlusions (CTO) of the right coronary artery (RCA). Historically, the Reducer has been studied in patients with ischemia, or lack of adequate oxygenated blood flow, primarily on the left side of the heart. In this novel study, the authors compared patients with left-sided ischemia to patients with right-sided ischemia.

The study evaluated twenty-two consecutive patients with CTO RCA from 2 centers that were prospectively included and compared to a historical control group of patients with left-sided ischemia. All patients underwent evaluation of angina severity and quality of life at baseline and after 12 months.

The results demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in the Canadian Cardiovascular Society (CCS) angina score (a measure of chest pain severity). The mean improvement in the CTO RCA group from 2.73 (0.46) to 1.82 (0.73) (P <0.001), and in the left-sided group from 2.67 (0.57) to 1.92 (0.72) (P <0.001), demonstrated that there was no intergroup difference (P = 0.350). Significant improvement in all Seattle Angina Questionnaire domains was also observed. The results suggest that the improvement seen in patients with right-sided ischemia was similar to the improvement observed in patients with left-sided ischemia.

“We are pleased to see the recent publication from Dr. Mrak and his colleagues,” stated Fred Colen, President & Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. “The early trials evaluating the Reducer system were conducted in patients with primarily left-sided ischemia. Our real-world experience suggests that patients with right-sided ischemia may also benefit from the Reducer. Research such as the work done by Dr. Mrak is encouraging and may help expand the potential pool of treatable patients in the future.”

About Reducer

The Reducer is CE-marked in the European Union and Under Investigation in the United States for the treatment of refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle, despite treatment with standard revascularization or cardiac drug therapies. It affects millions of patients worldwide, who typically lead severely restricted lives as a result of their disabling symptoms, and its incidence is growing. The Reducer provides relief of angina symptoms by altering blood flow within the myocardium of the heart and increasing the perfusion of oxygenated blood to ischemic areas of the heart muscle. Placement of the Reducer is performed using a minimally invasive transvenous procedure that is similar to implanting a coronary stent and can be completed in approximately 20 minutes.

While the Reducer is not approved for commercial use in the United States, the FDA granted Breakthrough Device designation to the Reducer in October 2018.

Refractory angina, resulting in continued symptoms despite maximal medical therapy and without revascularization options, is estimated to affect 600,000 to 1.8 million Americans, with 50,000 to 100,000 new cases per year.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. The Company is a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, and minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina. Its products include the Neovasc Reducer™, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara™, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

